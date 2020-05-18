PennDOT District 12 would like to advise motorists that there will be lane restrictions in and around the Turnpike/New Stanton/Interstate 70 interchange between Hunker and Route 119 nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting today, May 18 through Wednesday, May 20 on the eastbound side.
These restrictions will be in place so that the bridge can be evaluated and have preparation work done for future rehabilitation work at the New Stanton Turnpike interchange.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and be alert when entering a work zone.
