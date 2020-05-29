The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists of nightly ramp closures at the New Stanton Interchange, Exit 75, in New Stanton from May 29 through June 5.
The exit ramp leading to U.S. Route 119 and Turnpike 66 along with the entrance ramp from I-70 East will be restricted, allowing crews to safely make repairs to the bridge over I-70.
From 6 p.m. May 29 through 2 p.m. May 31, this posted, 2-mile detour for traffic entering the Turnpike from I-70 east will be in effect:
- I-70 east to U.S. Route 119/Turnpike 66 Exit (Exit 58);
- Take U.S. Route 119/Turnpike 66 Exit (Exit 0B) to I-70/I-76;
- Follow signs to I-76 to enter the Turnpike.
From June 1 through June 5 the above detour, as well as a posted 1.7-mile detour for travelers exiting the Turnpike to U.S. Route 119 and Turnpike 66 will be in effect each night from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.:
- I-70 west toward New Stanton/Washington PA;
- Take the Hunker Exit (57A) and follow the posted detour through the round-abouts;
- Reenter I-70 east and follow signs for U.S. Route 119/Turnpike 66.
The work consists of heat straightening a bridge beam, plus drainage and ramp improvements. Additional ramp repairs as well as bridge and line painting will take place throughout the summer with minimal effect to traffic. To report an accident or other emergencies on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via a mobile phone.
