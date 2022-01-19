The Greater Latrobe school board officially accepted the resignation of Jason Marucco, the former varsity football head coach, effective Dec. 20, 2021, at its meeting Tuesday night.
In other personnel moves, the school board also accepted the resignation of Kristine Keslar-Smartnick, a custodian, effective Jan. 14, 2022.
Substitute teachers James Bumar and Elizabeth Bush were also accepted by school directors. Bumar has a master’s degree in criminology and a bachelor’s degree in sociology (emergency certified). Bush has a bachelor’s degree in business administration (emergency certified).
School directors also approved classified appointments for Alicia Constantine, a classroom assistant, retroactive to Jan. 10, and Jennifer Noel, a personal care assistant, effective Jan. 19. Constantine’s salary is $13 per hour and Noel will receive $11 per hour.
Victoria Louder was also approved to be a school psychology intern for the 2022-2023 school year at a stipend of $10,000.
In other business, the board approved the following:
- Superintendent Michael R. Porembka to sign any and all contracts with the state Department of Education with electronic signature;
- Teacher education affiliation agreement between the district and Edinboro University of Pennsylvania;
- Jacob Hanna, grade 11, of Ligonier Valley School District, as a tuition student for the 2022-2023 school year;
- Local audit report as prepared by Horner, Wible & Terek, PC;
- Act 1 resolution not to raise taxes above the index;
- Two-year agreement with People’s/Direct Energy Business for 2023-25 natural gas purchase;
- Tax appeal settlements as recommended by Andrews & Price, LLC;
- Acceptance of $10,000 grant from Project Lead the Way for computer science program;
- Bulk road salt purchase agreement between the district and the city;
- Renewal of agreement with Johnson Controls Fire Protection LP;
- Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. engineering services agreement for NPDEC permit termination;
- Right of way and easement agreement between Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts and the Derry Township supervisors granting the township temporary and permanent access over Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center property to construct, install, operate and maintain stormwater lines;
- Adoption of board policies and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.