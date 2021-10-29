Several Derry Area School District community members expressed their support for former head football coach Vince Skillings at Thursday’s school board work session, and questioned why he was relieved of his duties after less than two full seasons leading the program.
Skillings, a Trojans football and track standout in the 1970s, confirmed to the Bulletin last week that he would not coach Derry Area in its final two regular-season games.
Skillings said in a text message Oct. 20 that he was suspended for the remainder of the season and the position will be vacated at the end of the season. He did not elaborate.
Derry Area Athletic Director Brett Miller and Derry Area Associate Principal Mike Arone handled coaching duties in last week’s loss to Burrell.
“We’re not here to plead for him to have his job back, we just want you to know we support him and the work he has done here at Derry Area,” resident Melinda McCoy said, while also asking the board “for an explanation for his dismissal.”
Solicitor Ryan Cribbs said the school board cannot comment on personnel issues at a public board meeting.
Added school director Nathan Doherty: “Anyone has a right to come to the administration and voice a concern. Any time we have a personnel issue, it’s almost innocent until proven guilty, and you don’t want to put details about anyone’s personnel issues into a public meeting because it’s not fair to that person. If it turns out those issues are unfounded, then we drug that person through the mud unfairly.”
Doherty, a longtime school board member, said the district has been consistent over the years in its protocols and reasoning for removing coaches.
“Nobody wants to take a coach off the field, but it has always come down to some legitimate reason,” he said.
McCoy told the board that some supporters attended the meeting to “make sure this thing has nothing to do with who he is or what he is, and if the same things were going on with any other coach, the outcome would be the same.”
McCoy also claimed Skillings was told he could reapply for the position.
“He inherited a young team and he was told he would be able to work with them for a while, and two years in he was dismissed,” she said of Skillings.
“I suggest that moving forward, whomever is in this position, that they receive the support of the administration,” McCoy added. “Because I can say, from the time he started, he did not have the support of the administration.”
Derry Area is 0-4 in conference play and 0-8 overall this season; the Trojans went 2-5 in conference and 2-10 overall in two seasons under Skillings.
Skillings finished his first season as coach in 2020 with a 2-2 conference record and a 2-3 overall mark. Last year, Trojans defeated Deer Lakes during the second week and Valley in the season finale — Skillings’ only wins as coach — before coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions postponed the final two games.
Skillings replaced Tim Sweeney, who went 49-18 in six seasons, while leading the Trojans to the WPIAL semifinals three times and the championship game in 2018. Skillings, a 1977 Derry Area graduate, also played football at Ohio State and with three teams in the National Football League.
The Trojans, three years removed from an appearance in WPIAL Class 3A championship game, are one loss from their fourth winless campaign (2006, 2007, 2013) in 16 seasons.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- School board president David Krinock closed the meeting by praising teacher David McCleary, who is set to retire from the district: “He’s (been) a friend to students, a friend to staff, and definitely a gigantic friend to kids and people in our community. Whoever fills in his shoes, it’s going to be hard to fill that spot. Dave has been a blessing to this district and a blessing to the families of this district. He’s sadly going to be missed.”
- The board heard a presentation on the district’s Future Ready comprehensive plan;
- The board held an executive session for legal and personnel matters.
In other business, the board approved:
- A 12-week family medical leave for employee No. 413, effective Sept. 17 or date of disability as determined by the physician;
- An unpaid 12-week family medical leave for employee No. 391, effective Nov. 15 or date as determined by the physician;
- A 12-week family medical leave for employee No. 303, effective Oct. 20;
- Resignation of Melanie Steuernagel as a special education teacher, effective Oct. 19, with a 60-day hold through Dec. 17 or a date as mutually agreed upon;
- Resignation of Jennifer Lewicki as transportation/high school secretary, effective Nov. 5;
- To employ Ryan Rick as a music teacher, at a salary to be determined by official transcripts and school district service verification as per the Derry Area Education Association contract, effective upon release from his current employer;
- To employ Anna DeFabo as music department chairperson for the 2021-22 school year, at a prorated salary as set by the current contract;
- Addition to the substitute employees list for the 2021-22 school year;
- To employ Karen Sarp as an extended day-to-day substitute teacher at Grandview Elementary School, effective Oct. 18, to be funded by American Rescue Plan/ESSER III funds;
- To employ Joseph Brecht as an extended day-to-day substitute teacher at the middle school, effective Oct. 18, to be funded by American Rescue Plan/ESSER III funds;
- To employ Ryleigh Testa as an extended day-to-day substitute teacher at the middle school, effective Oct. 18, to be funded by American Rescue Plan/ESSER III funds;
- To employ Jonathan Lenzi as an extended day-to-day substitute teacher at the high school, effective Oct. 18, to be funded by American Rescue Plan/ESSER III funds;
- To employ Samantha Fuller as an extended day-to-day substitute teacher at the high school, effective Oct. 18, to be funded by American Rescue Plan/ESSER III funds;
- Custodial position bid memorandum of understanding with the Derry Area Education Support Professionals Association, effective Oct. 18;
- Transfer of George Hudak from an eight-hour afternoon custodian at Grandview Elementary School to an eight-hour afternoon custodian at the high school, effective Oct. 27;
- Transfer of James Byers from a seven-hour afternoon custodian to an eight-hour afternoon custodian at Grandview Elementary School, effective Oct. 27;
- To employ Marcie Baker as a 10-month, seven-hour afternoon custodian at Grandview Elementary School, with a salary and benefits as defined in the current collective bargaining agreement, effective upon release from her current employer;
- To employ Brandon Schaffer as a 12-month, eight-hour high school pool midnight custodian, with a salary and benefits as defined in the current collective bargaining agreement, effective upon release from his current employer;
- Resignation of Jessica Patterson as an assistant swimming and diving coach, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
