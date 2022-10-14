Residents who live around the Latrobe Speedway in Unity Township say racing into the early morning hours is once again keeping them up and they want to know what can be done about it.
Several residents spoke up during the public comment portion of the Unity Township Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday to complain that noise from the stock car races last weekend continued to after 1 a.m.
“I think that’s completely unacceptable,” said Amanda Kristiansen, who lives on Lentz Road.
Neighbors also questioned township officials about a noise ordinance, but Unity Township Supervisor Mike O’Barto and solicitor Gary Falatovich informed them that there isn’t a noise ordinance in the township.
Although racing has finished up for this year, Kristiansen and other residents are asking that races next year be limited until 11 p.m.
Track operator and promoter Dennis Bates also attended to answer to the complaints.
Bates said the weekend in question was part of the racetrack’s Fall Fest, which brought racers from eight different states to Latrobe Speedway. Because of this, there were just under 200 cars, instead of the customary 70 to 85 cars. With that many cars, he said there are bound to be an increase in accidents, which need to be – for safety reasons – cleared completely from the track. That takes time, he said.
“I apologize. I don’t want that to happen,” Bates said of the late night noise.
Bates said his goal is always to end racing by 10:30 to 11 p.m., and in the past season there have been nights when racing has ended as early as 9:05 or 9:15 p.m. Unfortunately, it’s not something he can control.
“It’s not something that we can just stop,” added Bates, comparing racing to a baseball game – you just have to play until it’s over.
Bates said he would be the last one to desire for the races to last long as he pays hundreds of dollars an hour to have ambulance and fire personnel on-site.
One neighbor asked why they don’t just start earlier and Bates said for the two-day Fall Fest that is something they can look into, but he can’t promise anything. During the event, there are 11 different divisions – five race Friday and six Saturday.
This isn’t the first time the issue has come up. Three years ago, residents came to township officials for help after noise from racing lasted until nearly 2 a.m. At that time, track representatives agreed to lower loudspeaker volume and put in limits so racing would end no later than 11:30 p.m. Racetrack officials voluntarily agreed to take noise abatement measures in an effort to be good neighbors. Not much has changed.
“We want to be very good neighbors,” said Bates, who reminded officials that they provide a lot of funds to the fire departments, along with Mutual Aid, and visitors spend money in the community at gas stations, restaurants, hotels and more.
“We appreciate you coming here and maybe we can find a happy medium – that’s all anybody can ask,” said O’Barto, who fielded several telephone calls and received emails about that late night noise.
While he is appreciative of the economic impact race fans bring, as township officials, they also have to consider the residents who live and pay taxes to the township.
In regular business, the supervisors approved a $285,424.21 change order for Tresco Paving Corp. for the 2022 Hot Mix Paving Program due to the increases in asphalt index prices. Also, a payment request by Tresco Paving of $282,570.16 was approved.
Other items approved included:
- motion to advertise for fuel and gas for 2023;
- request to amend zoning for a property from M-1 to R-2 so it can be subdivided for a single family dwelling;
- motion to approve a release and right of entry agreement for the purpose of demolishing a property;
- Act 57 of 2022 Compliance;
- resolution to support a Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department grant request of $30,000 for a roof on its building;
- Act 537 amendment requested by Lewis Smith, and
- final plan for UMH Hillside Estates subdivision.
Township officials also announced the upcoming leaf pickup dates are Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10. Residents should call their garbage hauler to arrange the service. Leaves are to be placed in biodegradable bags, securely tied, and placed at the curb. Residents can also drop leaves off behind the township building, but leaves must be emptied from bags.
Supervisors also remind residents that Trick-or-Treat night is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Residents interested in participating should leave their porch light on and be sure all treats are individually wrapped.
On Friday, Dec. 2, the township will have two holiday events: the Senior Holiday Luncheon will be held at noon at Giannilli’s II and Santa Claus is coming to the township for the holiday drive-thru event at 5:30 p.m. at the township municipal building.
For the luncheon, tickets are $10 per person and will be available for purchase starting Nov. 1 at the township municipal building.
For the drive-thru event, treats will be given to the first 300 kids (12 and under).
