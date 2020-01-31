Area residents got a glimpse at the final design for the first, southernmost portion of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project (LVTIP) during a packed open house Thursday night at Mount Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School.
More than 150 people were in attendance at the start of the two-hour open house for the initial section of the LVTIP. This portion of the project covers approximately 4.5 miles, extending from the intersection of routes 981 and 819, just north of Mount Pleasant Borough, and ending near the intersection of routes 981 and 2023 in Norvelt.
The stretch, project developers said, primarily follows Route 981 with some offline shifts to improve the roadway.
The initial portion discussed Thursday is part of a three-phase project officials say will “improve safety, access and mobility” along the Route 981 corridor between Route 819 and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
“The project has been a county priority for a while,” Westmoreland County Director of Planning and Development Jason Rigone said. “The opportunity to connect eastern Westmoreland County in a more effective, efficient manner with a highway system has always been recognized as a need.”
The initial phase of the project will include three roundabouts in the Mount Pleasant area: At the intersection of routes 981 and 819, at the area not far from the high school where Hecla Road and State Street meet Route 981 and in Norvelt where a roundabout would replace a busy five-way intersection controlled by stop signs.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) project manager Troy Pritts said the new roundabouts — all of which will be single-laned — will improve safety and should make for smoother traffic flow.
“(Roundabouts) provide a better level of service and they’re safer, because you’re controlling the speed and the direction of travel,” he said. “You have someone trying to make a left, someone else trying to go straight — you remove all those conflict points. Everyone is going the same direction and going a slower speed.”
Pritts said the Mount Pleasant area roundabouts will be similar to the roundabout in front of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport that opened in the fall of 2017.
“They’re similar to what is at the airport,” he said. “They may be slightly larger, but not a great deal.”
The project, Pritts noted, will also improve safety and traffic flow by bypassing and decreasing some severe curves along Route 981. Additionally, each of the roadway’s two lanes will be expanded to 12 feet with 8-foot shoulders.
Pritts said PennDOT is working on obtaining rights-of-way tied to the project. Presently, the agency expects to displace about seven residential properties within the project’s first phase, he noted.
“Our right-of-way firm has been reaching out to those folks,” he said.
Many residents spent Thursday’s open house looking over maps spread across long tables to see if their properties were affected; others walked through the project’s plans by viewing rows of charts in the high school cafeteria.
PennDOT hopes to seek bids this year on the initial phase and begin construction in spring 2021. Pritts envisions the project’s first portion will include 10 phases of construction and may take two to three construction seasons worth of work.
A number of detours will be part of the project, most being done in two-week increments, and were made available to residents at the open house.
“For the most part, what we want to do is keep traffic moving on Route 981,” Pritts said of traffic plans once construction gets underway. “So we will either do temporary widening and we’ll keep one lane open in each direction.
But at some points (of the project) where it gets too narrow, we’re going to have to put up a temporary signal and go with a alternating one-lane (traffic pattern). And at the points where we’re doing the roundabouts, there’s going to be times where we have to do a detour.”
Pritts said roughly $50 million is being made available for the initial phase of the project.
He noted that engineering work is slated to begin this year on the other two sections of the Laurel Valley project — a 3.5-mile stretch from north of the Norvelt intersection along Route 2023 to the Route 2023/Route 130 intersection in Unity Township, along with a 2.5-mile span from the Route 2023/Route 130 intersection in Unity Township to Route 981 near the airport and Westmoreland County Airpark.
Developers said the final portion of the project near the airport could begin construction as early as 2024-25, based on funding availability.
“Every piece of this (project) is an important piece and development for the airport. We’re looking forward to it,” Westmoreland County Airport Authority executive director Gabe Monzo said of the airport, which has received more than $11.8 million in federal grant funding for a planned runway widening and strengthening project set to begin this spring.
Officials said a new-look website for the Laurel Valley project, a product of PennDOT District 12 and the Federal Highway Administration, launched on Thursday night. It can be found by visiting laurelvalleyproject.com.
