Wimmerton residents got a first glimpse Monday of proposed improvements to the intersection of Route 30 and the sprawling Unity Township residential development.
Township officials hosted an open plans display meeting at the municipal building pertaining to the proposed intersection upgrades. The open house was provided as a public service and did not include involvement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Residents at the open house were able to see the proposed plans, relay any questions to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. engineers or township officials and complete a survey with their personal preference — either to eliminate turning motions from the development toward Latrobe, for officials to explore the possibility of installing a traffic signal at the intersection or to make no changes.
“We are going to find out what people want — I think the people of Wimmerton deserve that,” Supervisor Mike O’Barto said of the proposed choices.
“It’s really nice to get the opinions of people who live there and they should be making the decisions on what should be there.”
Township officials had previously looked into adding a traffic signal at the intersection, engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas has said, but officials were not in favor of it, citing costs and maintenance need to operate a traffic light.
In a previous survey of 261 residents who live in the development and use its roadways, 131 residents wanted to see the installation of a traffic light at Wimmerton’s intersection with Route 30 while 78 residents wanted to maintain the status quo and 52 residents wanted to use an existing traffic signal at Route 30 near St. Vincent Drive.
If improvements are made, Schmitt said previously that motorists traveling on Route 30 East toward Wimmerton will still have the option of making the left turn from the highway into the development. But he noted that “it’s our intention that if anybody wants to go to Latrobe (from Wimmerton), they will go down past the Green Meadows nursing home (via Brouwers Drive) and go out at St. Vincent Lake.”
Schmitt said the yield sign going out of the Wimmerton development will still be in place if roadway improvements are made at the site.
“Any improvements here, we would have to pass through (PennDOT),” Schmitt said. “But we’ve had discussions with them on this particular layout before.”
Added Gibson-Thomas traffic engineer Mark Szewcow: “PennDOT is going to be involved with anything because it’s Route 30, a state road. If we do a traffic signal, they review and permit it.” Officials added that the township would maintain any traffic signal placed at the intersection.
Szewcow noted that a traffic signal comes with its share of positives and negatives.
“I tell people even though I’m a traffic signal guy, it’s not this cure-all because for the many good things it does, it creates a lot of rear ends and red light running, especially on high speed roadways,” he said. “We can make everything as safe as possible, but things are going to be gridlocked. We can make everything go as fast as you want, but there’s going to be accidents. Traffic engineering is a balance between safety and mobility.”
Township officials are seeking grant funding to make safety improvements. In June, supervisors approved to authorize the submission of a Pennsylvania Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant in hopes of upgrading the busy intersection.
Schmitt has said that the township hasn’t received grant funding for intersection improvements and hasn’t made a decision on whether a project will occur. He said Monday that officials may not know where they stand in regard to grant funding until next spring.
He added if residents are in favor of making no changes to the intersection, “we would probably indicate that to the grant people.”
If the township receives funding and moves forward with improvement plans, the project would be paid in full through the ARLE grant. If the municipality fails to receive funding, Schmitt said previously it could exploring making improvements through a previously approved township bond issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.