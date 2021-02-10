Ron Barron, 76, only leaves his house in Derry Borough these days to get the newspaper and mail.
Barron, a retired truck driver of more than 40 years, has diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He wants to get his coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine because he would “like to be able to at least go get my own milk and bread just to get out.”
But despite help from his daughter and neighbor, he has not yet been able to get a shot — though both have tried numerous times to register Barron for a vaccination.
“I’ve been quarantined since this thing started,” Barron said. “I don’t leave the house. My daughter gets my groceries for me and everything.”
Barron is one of many local residents eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1A of the state’s rollout who has had difficulties registering to be inoculated.
“It is really frustrating,” he said.
An estimated 4 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the Phase 1A, including health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and everyone age 65 or older.
Through Monday, 1,352,248 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,049,609 Pennsylvanians, according to the state’s Department of Health. Around 30%, or 302,639, of those have received their second dose of the vaccine. In Westmoreland County, 20,030 residents have been partially vaccinated and 9,425 have been fully inoculated.
Pennsylvania has received more than 2.3 million doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As part of an effort to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines, the Biden-Harris administration on Feb. 2 announced that those eligible for the vaccine will have the opportunity to be vaccinated at select pharmacies across the country through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The first phase of the federal program will launch Thursday and select pharmacies nationwide will start offering vaccinations for their communities. In Pennsylvania, that includes Rite Aid and TopCo pharmacies.
This program is a public-private partnership with 21 national pharmacy partners and networks of independent pharmacies representing more than 40,000 pharmacy locations nationwide.
In an email sent to the Bulletin on Friday, Barry Ciccocioppo, the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 press secretary, wrote: “What we know is that the Biden administration said that starting (this) week it would be shipping separate allotments of COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacies enrolled in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership.”
Ciccocioppo said he expected to have additional information this week, including the number of vaccine doses that are being distributed by this federal program.
“We know that the amount of vaccine sent to those two pharmacy chains will be in addition to the weekly allocation of vaccine that the federal government sends to vaccine providers in Pennsylvania,” he wrote.
However, this means that smaller pharmacies, like Mainline Pharmacy Group’s Blairsville Pharmacy, will be left out of the federal program.
John Pastorek, director of pharmacy at Blairsville Pharmacy, said he was not happy to see how the federal program will be rolled out.
“I just don’t understand it. From my understanding, those places (Rite Aid and TopCo) are going to be doing 20 appointments a day in the stores when we’re up to doing 1,000 people a day in these clinics,” he said.
On Jan. 26, a partnership between St. Vincent College and the Mainline Pharmacy Group led to hundreds receiving their Moderna vaccine during a large-scale vaccination clinic conducted at the Fred M. Rogers Center.
Pastorek said the pharmacy has five large-scale clinics planned weekly, with the ability to vaccinate 6,000 residents per week.
“When you’re going to send all those doses to Rite Aid and TopCo, they are going to sit in the freezer. You send them to us and they are going to be in people’s arms within a day or two,” he said.
Pastorek said around 54,000 people are on the pharmacy’s waitlist for the vaccine. However, getting them all shots depends on how many doses the pharmacy receives from the state. Last week, Pastorek said Blairsville Pharmacy received zero doses.
“But depending on the week, we’re going to request 6,000 a week as a company, because that’s what we can administer,” he said.
Pastorek explained that each week, the state Department of Health sends the pharmacy a survey asking how many doses it can administer in the next seven days.
“Pennsylvania only gets so many doses from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). It’s not like they are holding them in Harrisburg,” he said.
A voicemail for LVRx Pharmacy in Ligonier says it is no longer taking names for its vaccination waitlist, as there are more than a thousand at this time. The voicemail cited an “extremely limited supply of vaccine and an extremely high demand.” Likewise, a voicemail for Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe indicated appointments are booked through April.
Some residents and advocacy groups have called for a centralized appointment-making system — as residents scramble to get shots by registering with multiple vaccine providers. Westmoreland County currently follows the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination plan which does not include a centralized registration system. In this plan, residents make appointments through individual providers which are part of the vaccine distribution program.
Pastorek said a centralized registration system could work in an “ideal world.”
“I think it’s probably going to be more complicated than it seems,” he said. However, he would support such a system “if it can be done in a way that is feasible.”
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Zhengming “Ming” Wang, 20, a University of Pittsburgh undergraduate student, created a website with a couple of friends — VaccinatePA.org — which is logging tens of thousands of visitors to its own reports of vaccine availability, according to the group.
VaccinatePA aims to help Pennsylvanians “more quickly, easily and confidently identify where and how to get vaccinated. … By centralizing information on which locations have vaccine inventory, we help eligible Pennsylvanians save time,” according to its website.
Wang’s website could help Latrobe resident Madeline Zenger register her 64-year-old mother Kathy Kontor for the vaccine.
The registration process has been “pretty interesting to say the least,” Zenger said. “I’ve tried everywhere. … As far as the online queue, I’ve tried Rite Aid and Giant Eagle multiple times, and I just sit and sit and wait. And then I get to the registry site and they don’t have any appointments available.”
Kontor is immunocompromised and thus eligible in Phase 1A.
Her daughter Zenger described the registration process as “a disaster.”
“One day I waited over an hour to get in, and there weren’t any appointments,” Zenger said.
She said she has called at least 10 providers and emailed them multiple times.
For someone like Barron, who is not internet savvy, he said he could not have registered for the vaccine on his own. His daughter Amanda Hall and neighbor Al Checca, Derry Borough council vice president, have helped the 76-year-old with the online registration process.
“Small town politics, but I am on borough council and I can’t even help a neighbor get a shot,” Checca said.
Without their help, Barron said he would “absolutely not” have been able to register on his own, “Because I didn’t grow up with computers.”
He said Hall might have a lead in Uniontown where he could receive the vaccine this week.
People without internet access or who need help registering for an appointment can call the state’s health hotline at 1-877-724-3258. The state says it’s ramped up the call center in preparation to meet the demand of people calling to schedule appointments.
On Tuesday, the state’s Department of Health unveiled a new eligibility tool on its website, called “Your Turn.” The brief survey asks for age, occupation, place of residence and medical history — and then, depending on the answers, says “It’s not your turn yet” or “It’s your turn!” For those not yet eligible to receive the vaccine, the tool provides the option of registering to be notified when it’s their time, according to the Associated Press.
However, the tool is not a centralized registration system, state officials said.
Its website also has a “Where Can I Get Vaccinated?” tab, which features an interactive map with information on vaccine providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.