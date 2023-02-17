More than a dozen residents addressed their public health concerns to the Westmoreland County Commissioners Thursday morning regarding mining and hazardous waste within the county.
Those who spoke or wrote letters to the board were concerned with either the planned expansion of the Rustic Ridge #1 mine around Donegal or an additional landfill in Yukon.
Regarding the latter site, residents said they have been concerned with health issues from the landfill, which takes in hazardous material.
But the county’s hands are somewhat tied on what action they can take since the process is left with the state to decide. MAX Environmental, who operates the landfill, is only in the first phase of the application process.
Jason Rigone, director of planning and development for the county, said it submitted a letter as part of the public comment period to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, outlining the county’s concerns.
Commissioner Sean Kertes said he’s “adamantly against” a landfill expansion in the county.
“It seems Westmoreland County always gets these kinds of places,” he said.
Kertes said he wants to attract more people to the county and grow it.
As for the Rustic Ridge #1 mine, both Kertes and Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher said after the meeting they want to do more research before issuing an opinion. Commissioner Doug Chew, who attended the meeting by phone, was no longer on the line when Kertes and Cerilli Thrasher spoke to the Bulletin.
Donegal Township residents Barbara and David McMillan own the 95-acre Stillwaters Farm. They told the commissioners they’re concerned with possible subsidence, water loss and pollution and heavy truck traffic. David, a retired engineer, added that LCT Energy, the company that operates the mine, has had safety concerns and violations for the past five years.
Back on Jan. 9, a 22-year-old worker had to be airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital after his arm became trapped in a piece of mining equipment.
“In my opinion as a professional engineer, such a pattern of safety violations over many years is unacceptable,” he said.
LCT application for mining expansion began last summer. The current proposal would see underground operations expand underneath Interstate 76 and north into Stahlstown.
Stacey Magda, a community organizer with the Mountain Watershed Association, thanked the commissioners for providing an hour of public comment on the mine and other matters.
“It’s so important that we have the space to be in touch with you,” she said.
Magda encouraged the commissioners to visit the area and speak with the residents who are being impacted and how their lives have changed since 2018.
“We commend the courage of the community for the conviction to do what is right and to call on (the commissioners) to also do the same – to do what is right when it comes to these operations and how they impact our community,” Magda said.
She also called on the county to have a plan of action in place if disaster were to happen instead of scrambling to develop one in a time of emergency.
Additionally, the county commissioners read a proclamation honoring Kevin Misick, the owner of Lapels in Greensburg, for his 20th year in business.
Misick, who worked in corporate retail for 17 years, opened the men’s clothier in January 2003. His specialty shop has provided folks from different professions and from across the world to Greensburg for handmade, designer clothing.
“The commissioners … do hereby proclaim Feb. 16 as Lapels Day in Westmoreland County and recognize proprietor Kevin Misick for giving back to the community for the last 20 years,” Kertes said.
In other business, the commissioners approved the following:
- Acceptance of grant funds from Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, in the amount of $513,190 for the Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole Grant, for the term July 1, 2022, through June 30;
- Letter of Engagement with Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, for external audit services for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, in an amount not to exceed $189,530, including expenses for the annual county audit, and $7,744, including expenses for the Children & Youth audit;
- Grant application to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, in the amount of $200,210 for the Victim of Crimes Act (VOCA)-Emergency Response Funds, for the term Oct. 1 through Sept. 1, 2025;
- Grant application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, through the Federal American Recovery Plan Act, in the amount of $750,000 for law enforcement infrastructure enhancement;
- Grant application to Snee-Reinhart Charitable Foundation, in the amount of $17,900 for specialized K9 vehicle upfit;
- Amendment 02 to the Act 152 County Wide Demolition Program Services Agreement with Redevelopment Authority of the County of Westmoreland, dated March 17, 2022. The amendment will cancel a demolition project 22-02 located at 418 Clay Ave, Jeannette, and extend the agreement by a term of three months to June 30. All other terms and conditions of the original agreement remain in place;
- Award bid to Pete Jeffrey & Associates, Inc., being the only bidder and meeting specifications in the amount of $585,030. Funded by Pennsylvania DCNR, 2019 Bond Funds, Hotel Tax Funds and the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board;
- Agreement with Dagostino Electronic Services, to provide security system add-on for Road Garage building, in the amount of $9,962;
- Agreement by and between the County of Westmoreland and International Brotherhood Teamsters Local Union No. 205 representing Westmoreland County Prison Professionals from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2026;
- Ratification of submission of Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA2) request for additional funding in the amount of $1,557,863.15 to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and authorizing the chairman of the board of commissioners to execute the request pursuant to Resolution #R12-2023;
- Resolution #R-13-2023, accepting donation and transfer of funds from Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. in the amount of $4 million to the County of Westmoreland;
- Appoint Stephanie Paha as backup open records officer;
- Reappoint Randy Roadman to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County for the term Jan. 7, 2022, through Jan. 7, 2027, and
- Appoint John Sphon to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County for the term Feb. 16 through Jan. 1, 2028.
