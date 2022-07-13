The Derry Borough Council addressed resident concerns about ongoing burning of trash throughout the area at its Tuesday meeting.
The council read a letter it received listing two properties accused of burning household trash throughout the week and at times, leaving the fire unattended.
Jerris Weller addressed the board about his concerns as well. He said he is the neighbor of one of the properties mentioned in the letter, and that the smell of burning plastic is becoming a problem.
“I’m just looking for a resolution, not to get anyone in trouble,” Weller said.
He added that many of the people burning their trash do not receive services through Waste Management, a requirement by the borough. Weller is the husband of Barbara Phillips, the council’s vice president.
The council discussed ways to address the issue but said it is tough because police have to catch the person burning and be able to show trash is being burned. The council agreed to put out reminders to residents who may not know the ordinance exists or which days they can burn.
Derry Borough residents are allowed to burn yard waste every Tuesday and Saturday from dawn to dusk. The burning of garbage is prohibited but residents are allowed to have a small campfire for cooking food. Fires must be attended to at all times.
Those found in violation of the ordinance could be fined up to $1,000 or spend 30 days in jail. The full text of the ordinance is available on the borough’s website.
Phillips spoke about a “nasty” Facebook message regarding Jess Love, the community pool manager, spending her breaks in the pool. The post has since been taken down, Phillips said.
“Our pool manager is at the pool eight to 12 hours a day,” Phillips said. “If she chooses to spend her break in the pool interacting with the patrons, that is her choice.
“Many of their patrons appreciate that she interacts with them and is approachable despite staffing and supply issues.”
Council President Sara Cowan said she has been to the pool a lot and has heard a lot of praise for Love and the work she is doing.
The council agreed to sell an extra slushy machine it received by mistake. Phillips said when the pool initially went to purchase the machine, the credit card was declined. After talking with the bank, the issue was resolved but somehow, the order that went through Amazon was for two slushy machines.
When the borough contacted Amazon to return the extra item, Amazon offered a $700 credit to keep the machine, which the borough accepted.
The pool was offered $5,000 to host a daytime private party but that offer was declined so regular operations for pass holders would not be disrupted. The pool was asked if it could host a night party going until midnight, which the pool committee brought to the council.
The council was split on whether to allow the party to happen.
Councilman Al Checca said $5,000 would be a “big shot in the arm” for the pool. Councilman Chad Fabian objected to having any event go past 10 p.m. because it wouldn’t be fair to the neighbors of the pool, especially when the borough has a noise ordinance.
The dog swim at the community pool at the end of August will now only be run by the borough. The council originally agreed to partner with Youngwood Dog Club hoping to bring more people and their dogs out to the pool.
Checca recommended the board part ways with the nonprofit organization until it resolves its internal issues and can plan an event closer to what was originally discussed.
The organization recently asked for the pool to provide lifeguards and asked to bring food trucks that sold food similar to what the concession stand sells. Both were not part of the plan.
Mark Cypher spoke to the board about their code enforcement officer needs. Cypher works full-time as the enforcement officer for Penn Township and works part-time with four others.
He offered to work for Derry Borough on a part-time basis, handling code violations and permit applications. Cypher said he could commit eight evening hours a week to the position.
The council asked how he prefers to handle violations. Cypher said he tries to start by talking with the resident to get the issue resolved before ever writing a violation. In his experience, it is the best way to handle issues.
But, if the resident could not be reached or the issue is not resolved, then he would file violation letters. Cypher said taking matters to the magistrate is never a winning solution for either party, and tries to avoid it if possible.
The council thanked him for taking the time to speak with them and answer its questions. No further action was taken.
The council also agreed to begin drafting a nuisance ordinance which would fine properties with frequent complaint calls to police or the fire department.
A similar ordinance has been approved by surrounding communities and council members suggested looking at those ordinances for guidance.
Derry Borough police have a few residents they are dispatched to on multiple occasions. Officers said this past week they responded to one house at least three times over the course of a couple of hours. Last month, police received 45 complaint calls and issued two non-traffic tickets.
The council appointed Noah Alter to a four-year term planning commission seat. Alter’s term will expire Dec. 31, 2025.
A paving project asphalt adjustment was also approved by the council. The $16,268.70 change order was thought to be sent to the solicitor for review but had not been received. The council approved the change order pending the solicitor’s review.
The Derry Borough Council will meet again 7 p.m. Aug. 2 for an agenda work session.
