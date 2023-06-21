Residents from the Whispering Knoll community are asking the Latrobe Municipal Authority to notify them when routine maintenance could impact their water service.
Five residents attended Tuesday’s board meeting to discuss their concerns about issues that began May 15 as the municipal authority began routine maintenance at its filtration plant.
Mark Gera, an engineer for Gibson-Thomas Engineering, explained that workers were cleaning filters that required water to be drained from holding areas. The filters are at the end of their life cycle, which allowed a lot of solid debris to get in, making the routine maintenance much more difficult, he said. New filters are expected to arrive next month.
“As they’re cleaning, more solids were going through the filters, and the filters were not able to catch up with producing water,” Gera said.
The lack of water production is typically not a problem for the LMA because it can purchase water through two interconnections it has with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County and the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry, Gera said.
But that is when issues began to cascade. The LMA was only able to purchase water through MAWC as the MABD was repairing two leaks in its own system.
While the water it received through MAWC was enough to get water tanks back up at times, it wasn’t consistent. This left residents at higher elevations – like Whispering Knoll – who use a gravity-fed system without water.
Along with the issues in Latrobe and neighboring Derry Borough, a vehicle accident in the early morning hours of May 19 sheared a utility poll and cut power to the LMA’s water filtration plant. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The power outage led to a system-wide volunteer conservation effort through the weekend as well as a boil advisory for the Whispering Knoll community.
The LMA was able to provide the community with a water buffalo on May 19.
The residents at Tuesday’s meeting said they keep jugs of water on hand due to the consistent water outages they face when the area loses power. Because of the frequency of the water issues, they asked the LMA to send out notifications of maintenance work, even when the chance of an outage is minuscule.
The municipal authority did send out notifications when its filtration plant lost power. But board member Neal Fenton asked why notification about the maintenance was not sent out to customers earlier in the week.
Terri Hauser, manager for the LMA, said in hindsight, she would have liked to have sent something out but didn’t expect everything that happened that week.
Fenton told Hauser he believed whether there were issues or not, the customers should have gotten a phone call.
“Even if the job went like Swiss clockwork, I think knowing what you’re going into it warrants communication,” Fenton said. “To me, it’s communicate more than you have to because what is the downside of communication?”
The authority does have the ability to send out notification phone calls and has done so for other routine work, Hauser said.
The system allows the authority to generate a message and send it out to either the entire system or specific areas.
After the meeting, Hauser told the Bulletin that the phone call system is effective when customers have a current phone number on their account. Customers who have changed phone numbers or think they might need to update their contact information should call the LMA office, she said.
In other business, the LMA board voted 5-0 to award Triangle Roofing, Inc. a contract to replace the roof at the Kingston pump station.
Both Ellen Keefe and Ann Amatucci were absent. Members Carl Bollinger and John Fournier participated via phone.
The LMA sought bids for either a modified bitumen roof system or a propylene-diene monomer roof. The municipal authority has used both types, and some board members found the former roof type to hold up better.
Triangle Roofing, Inc. was one of two bidders for the modified bitumen roof system and came in nearly $90,000 under its competitor, TMR Roofing, at $209,600.
The board also voted 5-0 to table awarding a Latrobe-Derry Road waterline replacement contract. The LMA was attempting to line the work up with Derry Township’s paving schedule, which includes a section of the road where the work is being done.
The LMA is allowed to hold the bids for 60 days. The bids for this project were opened May 31.
Gera said the board could either hold the project and rebid it at a later date, in which it can expect higher costs, or seek a short-term loan to pay for the project now.
The waterline project has become less of a priority for the municipal authority after last month’s incidents found it needed to upgrade other parts of its systems, including the backup power supply of its filtration plant.
Gera told the board he would contact the township supervisors and see what can be done.
LMA is next scheduled to meet 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe (Derry Township).
