Neighbors ask city to intervene

Neighbors from 5th Avenue discuss a serious situation with city council and the police chief at a recent council meeting.

 PHOTO BY AMY FAUTH

Residents from one city neighborhood are fed up.

The neighbors from 5th Avenue in Latrobe attended Monday’s city council meeting seeking relief from an alleged situation on their street that’s been escalating and no one – not the police, not the code enforcement officer, not anyone – has been able to help.

