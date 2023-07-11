Residents from one city neighborhood are fed up.
The neighbors from 5th Avenue in Latrobe attended Monday’s city council meeting seeking relief from an alleged situation on their street that’s been escalating and no one – not the police, not the code enforcement officer, not anyone – has been able to help.
Michael and Nadine Yanarella, who also reside on 5th Avenue, explained that the neighbor in question violates city ordinances and code repeatedly. The neighbor had an in-ground pool full of standing water, algae and bugs, which she cleaned up, but now it has filled back up with green water and the Yanarellas can’t sit out on their deck without being bit by bugs.
Nadine said the neighbor also has junked and unlicensed vehicles, a washing machine, a Pepsi machine and other refuse just sitting in the yard.
In June, another neighbor was out walking her dog when they were attacked by one of the dogs that don’t live at the house, but visit the property regularly. According to the woman who was attacked, a good Samaritan came to her rescue and helped pull the dog off of her dog. She said she was covered in blood and feces after the attack.
Complaints about the dogs being unleashed and running around the neighborhood have been lodged in the past, but nothing has been done, according to the neighbors.
Police Chief Richard Bosco said he wants to sit down to discuss the incident, which he recalled happened on his first day on the job. He invited residents to meet with him so he can be sure to get all the information from them. After his officers responded to the incident, Bosco was under the impression that the contracted dog officers Hoffman Kennels would handle it, so he wants to investigate where the breakdown is so it can be rectified.
“There’s nothing more important to me than personal safety,” said Bosco. ”If we were remiss in our duties, then we need to rectify that.”
Council member James Kelley also said he would suggest contacting an attorney about the attack to hold the people involved responsible for the dog attack.
In addition, Nadine Yanarella said the neighbor builds huge fires next to a wooden fence and doesn’t have a burn license. Even if the neighbor did, Nadine said the items burned are not items that should be burning.
“It’s just a horrible, horrible situation,” said Nadine, who lives next door to the neighbor. “I don’t want my house to burn down.”
Nadine said it is her understanding that the house is in foreclosure and was sold at the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Sale, but that the neighbor continues to live at the property.
According to Latrobe Code Enforcement/Zoning Officer Jim Nieusma, this particular resident is known to him and he will open a new complaint against her for the pool situation.
“She’s a chronic offender,” said Nieusma. “She cleans things up, but obviously there are other issues here.”
In regular business, the council decided to reject the one bid received for the Unity Run Outfall repair, revise the specifications and rebid the project. Only one bid was received and it was much higher than expected. It will be voted on at a special meeting in a couple of weeks.
In addition, council approved a contract for e-schedule software program for the administration, police department and public works departments, and appointed councilman Bill Yuhaniak to the Renovation Committee.
