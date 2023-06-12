Some Ligonier Borough residents are asking local officials for help with neighboring homes they say are causing safety hazards, affecting property values and giving a negative impression of the town to visitors and tourists.
Three citizens spoke during Ligonier Borough Council’s June 8 meeting about their years-long struggle with dilapidated properties and frustrations over not being able to combat them.
Dennis Ingle of Elm Street identified four houses at the corners of Elm and Fairfield streets as dangerous, dilapidated, and infested with skunks, groundhogs and rodents. One chimney is even threatening to collapse onto Elm Street, he said.
“I wish you guys would take a look at these four places down there. Walk past. You certainly wouldn’t want to live anywhere near there, just like I don’t want to live anywhere near there,” Ingle said. “No one wants to live around these places. And yet that’s Ligonier. People are disgusted, everywhere in the area,” Ingle said.
He added that visitors to Ligonier also notice the condition of these homes.
“That is the slum of Ligonier,” Ingle said.
Debbie Campayno of North Fairfield Street narrowed in on two vacant homes along that thoroughfare that have been in continual decline since she sent council a letter about them in March 2020.
Among other problems, Campayno described overgrown conditions, deteriorating foundations, broken windows, and continuously reproducing groundhogs that have taken up residence in and between the two properties at 312 and 316 N. Fairfield St.
“These properties have been empty for so many years. And even if the grass is ‘cut’ to avoid maybe being cited, they’re not cleaned out. There are weeds, there is trash still at the one home. And it’s a safety concern. Those windows that have been broken for at least eight years, we have no idea what’s living in these homes,” Campayno said.
Dorothy Fry of East Church Street also mentioned a home at the corner of Church and St. Clair streets with a junk vehicle, another unstable chimney and trash covering the roof and the backyard.
These residents over the years have filed complaints about these properties, spoken with Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Karl Horman, and approached Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas to intervene as far back as 2017.
Campayno said neighbors have also contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to trap the animals, to no avail.
She gave council 10 complaint forms from property owners on North Fairfield and Elm streets all in agreement the issue needs to be remedied.
“We’re not here to be adversarial. We want a clean and a safe community to live in,” Campayno told council.
“We don’t want this to be exposed any bigger than what it is now here, but somebody has to do something. We can’t keep living like this. Hoping after (Thursday)… that there can be remedies put into place, because if not, what are we supposed to do? What do we do when we have been patient, we’ve been living with it? I think if it was in your backyard, you would not be maybe as patient as we have been. We have tried, we have been diplomatic, but we are more than fed up,” she added.
Bellas related his unsuccessful efforts to remediate the problems, from speaking with the property owners and trying to catch the animals, to approaching Magisterial District Judge Denise Snyder Thiel.
Ligonier Borough has a property maintenance ordinance, which outlines required exterior property maintenance and addresses issues such as those residents mentioned, including weeds, insect and rat control, junk accumulation and unlicensed vehicles.
While the property owners have received warning letters that they are in violation of this ordinance and are given time to comply, neither Secretary-Treasurer Jan Shaw nor Solicitor George Welty could confirm whether any formal citations escalating the matters to Magisterial District Court were ever issued.
Horman was not present at Thursday’s meeting to weigh in on the houses in question.
Bellas said he planned to meet with Horman and Welty and cite the property owners.
“I want to thank these folks for coming forward, because I was aware of the problem, but I didn’t know how to fix it, other than me trying to fix it, which evidently didn’t work,” Bellas said.
These public comments follow a discussion the Ligonier Borough Planning Commission had at its May meeting about blighted properties around town and the tools the municipality has to address them.
In other business, council voted to appoint Street Supervisor Ron Ross as Ligonier Borough’s emergency management coordinator, replacing veteran firefighter and former fire chief Steve Barron, who resigned from the role.
Barron did not give a reason for his resignation, according to Shaw.
Ross’ appointment will be sent to the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety director and then to Gov. Josh Shapiro for the official appointment. Greg Sullenberger will continue as the borough’s alternate emergency management coordinator.
Council also voted 6-0 to pass an updated sidewalk ordinance for Ligonier Borough. Councilman Brad Chartier joined the meeting late due to work, but did not vote on any business.
The ordinance covers the responsibilities of property owners for installing, maintaining and repairing sidewalks in front of their homes and businesses.
Council also unanimously approved the Ligonier Youth Baseball Softball Association’s (LYBSA) plans to install new scoreboards at the Donaldson baseball and softball fields along Boquet Street.
The LYBSA hopes to replace the current scoreboards by the end of this year, which are more than 20 years old, as parts are discontinued and the manufacturer won’t refurbish the wireless scoring keypads. The league and the Ligonier Valley High School Softball Boosters will fund the purchase.
The EADS Group continues to work on the bid package to replace the roof on the public works garage on Bunger Street. Once the package is finished and advertised, council will hold a special meeting to open the received bids – the date and time to be determined – before awarding the contract at its August meeting.
Looking forward to fall festivities, council also unanimously approved the 64th Annual Fort Ligonier Days to be held Oct. 13-15.
As their usual process, officials also granted Fort Ligonier Days Inc.’s request to post directional and location signs and event banners around the Diamond and borough.
However, council tabled approving the traditional temporary festival areas and individual and organization sales permits while it reviews the borough’s Fort Ligonier Days ordinance and discusses with Fort Ligonier Days Inc. about allowing local businesses outside of the designated festival areas to participate.
“I just feel like there should be an exception process to allow other small businesses to benefit from Fort Days without these things, where it’s like, this is the festival area. Let’s be a little bit pragmatic about the festival area, what we allow businesses to do,” Councilman Nate Sylvester said.
Vice President Mariah Fisher reminded the public that the Parks and Recreation Committee is still accepting donations for Friendship Park Phase II and can now accept credit card payments through the Ligonier Borough website. The committee also continues to seek grants for the project.
“We’re obviously looking to raise quite a few funds, so we are hopeful that we will have a lot of community participation with this,” Fisher said.
Ligonier Borough Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Ligonier Town Hall.
