Rescue raising funds for St. Bernard’s surgery

The first photo that volunteers at Ninth Life Rescue Center (NLRC) took of Rosie for their Facebook page shows an emaciated sickly dog with no spirit left in her dull eyes.
She hadn’t walked for six months, was covered in her own filth and had infected pressure sores on her legs and body.
The people taking care of her thought that the St. Bernard dog should be euthanized.
“Please don’t,” volunteer Christine Menchio of Greensburg said when she heard about what was planned for the four-year-old dog.
Ninth Life Rescue Center saved her.
They picked her up on Jan. 18, cleaned her up and took her to Dr. Danielle Vought in Derry. Two weeks later, gentle Rosie, who’s living with Menchio, is clean, putting on weight, walking in her doggy wheelchair and enjoying toys and all the attention that everyone wants to lavish on her. Her eyes are bright and happy.
When she’s recovered her health and gained some weight and some strength, she’ll be ready for surgery to repair the hip dysplasia and a possible spinal issue that’s keeping her from standing up and walking.
Meanwhile, NLRC is raising funds for the procedure that may cost $8,000 at a specialty clinic.
“When all is said and done, it will probably cost us around $10,000 for her treatment,” Menchio said. “That’s unaffordable for the average family, and we understand that. But Rosie wants to live. She wants to run, and as long as that’s possible, we will get her there.”
Jennifer Johnson of Greensburg founded the nonprofit rescue six years ago.
“We are completely foster based and have about 40 foster homes across three counties,” she said. “On average, we have 80 to 100 animals, primarily cats, and we take in about 20 dogs per year. We like the sick ones, and medical cases are kind of our specialty. I have a triple amputee cat who had his back legs and tail removed, and he walks on his front legs.”
They plan to eventually have a shelter where they can take care of dogs in need.
“Right now, we mainly take in strays, not owner surrenders, and they are mainly taken out of Fayette County,” Johnson said. “There are 10 rescues surrounding us in Greensburg, so we aren’t really needed here. There’s only one shelter in Fayette County, and that’s where we’re planning to move.”
NLRC takes adoptable pets to PetSmart in Hempfield Township on Saturdays. That’s where Menchio heard about Rosie.
“A man came in and asked if we could take seven cats but I told him we were full,” she said.
He told her that his elderly parents had declining health and that they needed to have someone take the cats and two dogs. The third dog, he said, was “really unhealthy” and couldn’t walk, so the family thought that it was best to euthanize her. That was Rosie.
Menchio gave him a business card and asked him to call.
It ended up that NLRC took one cat, and other rescues took the other cats and the two dogs. Rosie was a mess when the NLRC volunteers picked her up.
“It looked like she had given up,” said Sandy Strychor of Harrison City. “There was nothing there in her expression. She stunk so bad, too.”
They took her to the bathing stations in the back area of The Pet Market in Youngwood, and the person working there paid for the service and for canned dog food.
“They were incredibly kind to us,” Strychor said. “And we even used up all their towels.”
At Dr. Vought’s, Rosie weighed in at 98 pounds when she should have weighed between 120 and 150.
“She was severely dehydrated, malnourished and had severe muscle atrophy through her whole body,” Menchio said. “The abscessed pressure sores were almost down to the bone and the blood tests were a mess. I was so afraid that when we took her to Dr. Vought that it would not be a good outcome. But Dr. Vought saw something in Rosie. She thought that with proper nutrition and hydration, and with us doing physical therapy with Rosie that she might regain the ability to stand on her own. The ability to walk and run would be contingent on a double hip replacement.”
The rescue requested help from Joey’s P.A.W., a nonprofit in Butler that donates prosthetics and wheelchairs for dogs. Rosie’s wheels arrived in a matter of days, and she was up and moving in the first 10-minute tryout. She’s been playing with toys, too, and she welcomes everyone who comes to help with her care.
The volunteers are reaching out to several specialty clinics but because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, consultations have not yet been scheduled. There’s still time for that, though, because Rosie needs to put on some weight and become healthier and stronger before facing surgery. Plus, the rescue is still raising money to cover those expenses. Some donations have come in earmarked for Rosie, but they are still far short of their goal.
“I think because of the pandemic, everybody has their own personal financial issues, so it’s really hard to come up with any angle to get people to donate,” said Strychor, who organizes many of the fund raisers. “The charities are really suffering.”
To find out more about Rosie and to see photos and videos of her progress, visit Ninth Life Rescue Center on Facebook.
