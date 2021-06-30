Westmoreland County municipalities that have yet to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds from the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) got a respite Tuesday, as a deadline set to expire today has been extended an additional 30 days.
Prior to Tuesday’s extension announcement, officials had used multiple channels to inform 18 county municipalities — which has since been whittled down to seven — that they had not yet requested their share of funds from the DCED.
Johnna A. Pro, regional DCED director, notified the commissioners of municipalities that had not requested funds as of last Friday, including Adamsburg, Arona, Avonmore, Delmont, Export, Hunker, Irwin, Madison, New Alexandria, New Florence, North Belle Vernon, Penn, Seward, Sutersville, West Leechburg and Youngstown boroughs, along with Salem and St. Clair townships.
Commissioner Doug Chew hoped the funding “could build synergies by combining funds for maximum impact. I can’t believe our mutual constituents couldn’t benefit from improved broadband or improvements to sewage or water infrastructure. It would be a shame to see the county lose nearly $2.5 million in funds.”
For assistance, local municipalities can email Johnna A. Pro at jopro@pa.gov or contact Chew’s office at 724-830-3102.
