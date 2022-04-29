Ligonier’s beloved Diamond Park has played host to plenty of food fundraisers over the years, whether it’s high schooler sub sales or fire department grillouts. Thanks to the effort of a local church, one of Pittsburgh’s favorite food truck fundraisers will visit the Diamond this May.
Ligonier’s Epiphany Anglican Fellowship and Pittsburgh’s Light of Life Rescue Mission are partnering to bring the Rescue Dogs Food Truck to Ligonier’s Diamond Park for a fundraising and educational luncheon on Monday, May 2. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., where guests can purchase from a menu featuring gourmet hot dogs, fried chicken sandwiches, and french fries.
“We’re incredibly excited to have Light of Life and Rescue Dogs in Ligonier for the day,” shares the Rev. Bryan Jarrell, head pastor of Epiphany. “Not only do we get to help Light of Life raise money for their excellent programming, but we also get to visit with experts who can educate our community about loving a neighbor in crisis.”
The Light of Life Rescue Mission in Pittsburgh is one of the region’s foremost authorities on homelessness, hunger, addiction, and domestic safety. They currently oversee four mission locations in the city, and provide a wide range of social services and spiritual counsel to those who find themselves in crisis. In 2020, Light of Life began its Rescue Dogs Food Truck program, using the food truck as a way to raise money and spread awareness about social issues plaguing the city. Rescue Dogs regularly visits festivals, churches, and cities across southwestern Pennsylvania.
“It’s tempting to write off homelessness and addiction as ‘big city problems,’” cautions Jarrell. “Just this February, I was working with a local shopkeeper in Ligonier to find housing for a man who had recently lost his job and received an eviction notice. We could easily get him food, but housing and medicine were a whole other matter. It’s a real blessing to be in contact with professionals who can provide every tangible and spiritual need that our neighbors in crisis require. These aren’t just ‘big city problems’ — they’re ‘everywhere’ problems.”
All are invited to purchase lunch from Rescue Dogs on Monday, May 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The truck will be parked out front of Ligonier’s Town Hall at 120 E. Main St. More information about the event can be found at epiphanyligonier.org/rescuedogs, and more information about Light of Life Rescue Mission can be found at lightoflife.org. Pastor Bryan will be praying for excellent weather.
