The polls are closed, but votes are still being counted in Westmoreland County and throughout the state.
Neither President Donald Trump nor Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden had the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win by early Wednesday.
By Bulletin press time, Trump had received 55.87% of votes in Pennsylvania with 2,843,212, while Biden sat at 2,186,020 votes (42.95%), according to unofficial totals.
Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen had 59,975 votes (1.18%) so far.
Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes are a key prize for each candidate’s bid to win the White House — along with Michigan and Wisconsin, which are also too close to call.
As of just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in Westmoreland County, 170,529 votes were cast in the presidential race. Trump had taken 69.24% of the votes with 118,079, while Biden received 50,119 votes (29.39). Jorgensen received 1,961 (1.15%) votes in the county.
According to the county’s website, 170 precincts out of 307 had reported results as of the update.
In the 2016 presidential race, Trump won in Westmoreland County with 116,522 votes to 59,669 for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, a nearly 2-to-1 margin.
Republican Heather Heidelbaugh showed a lead in the state’s race for attorney general with 2,638,940 (52.7%) votes, while incumbent Democrat Josh Shapiro had 2,227,195 (44.4%). Libertarian Daniel Wassmer won 92,266 (1.8%) votes, and Green Party challenger Richard L. Weiss had 48,287 (0.9%).
In Westmoreland County, Heidelbaugh had earned 62.1% of votes with 104,814. Shapiro won 35.4% in the county with 59,721 votes. Wassmer had 2,954 (1.75%), while Weiss showed 1,187 (0.7%).
As of Wednesday morning, Republican Timothy DeFoor had won 55.8% of votes cast in Pennsylvania’s race for auditor general. Democrat Nina Ahmad took 1,982,870 (39.9%), while Libertarian Jennifer Moore had 159,764 (3.2%) and Green Party candidate Olivia Faison showed 54,251 (1.0%).
Westmoreland County voters cast 112,554 (67.3%) votes for DeFoor, while Ahmad received 47,836 (28.3%). Moore got 5,186 (3.1%) votes from county voters, while 1,441 (0.8%) votes were cast for Faison as of early Wednesday.
Democrat Eugene DePasquale is the state’s current auditor general. His term ends in January, and he is now running for election for U.S. Representative in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.
Democratic incumbent Joe Torsella, seeking a reelection bid for state treasurer, received 2,066,556 (41.5%) votes, but trailed Republican challenger Stacy L. Garrity who had 2,738,630 (55.0%). Libertarian Joe Soloski won 114,016 (2.2%) and Timothy Runkle of the Green Party had 55,333 (1.1%).
Garrity won 66.5% of votes cast so far in Westmoreland County with 111,338 as of early Wednesday. Toresella, meanwhile, received 50,777 (30.3%) votes in the county so far. Soloski showed 3,708 (2.2%), and Runkle had 1,474 (0.88%).
Republican Rep. John Joyce, who is seeking a second-term for the state’s 13th Congressional District, held a sizable lead against Democratic challenger Todd Rowley as of press time.
According to unofficial results, Joyce garnered 15,087 votes (71.5%) to Rowley’s 5,988 (28.4%). More than 83% of precincts were reporting as of press time.
In the 14th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Guy Reschenthaler held a convincing advantage over Democrat Bill Marx of Delmont, though only half of the precincts were reporting. Per unofficial results, Reschenthaler netted 103,686 votes (70.6%) throughout the district — which covers most of Westmoreland County, as well Fayette, Greene and Washington counties — compared to Marx’s 43,028 votes (29.3%).
Republican state Sen. Kim Ward moved toward a fourth term in the 39th District, soundly leading Democratic challenger Tay Waltenbaugh, per unofficial results with 56% of precincts reporting. She earned 83,916 (72.2%) votes compared to Waltenbaugh’s 32,283 (27.7%).
In the state’s 41st District, Sen. Joe Pittman (12,208 votes, 75.6%) had a strong start to his reelection campaign against Democrat Anthony J. DeLoreto (3,933 votes, 24.3%), per unofficial results with 43% of precincts reporting.
In the 55th District, longtime Democrat state Rep. Joseph R. Petrarca trailed Republican challenger Jason Silvis with 66% of precincts reporting. Petrarca, vying for his 14th term in office, earned 10,783 votes (44.5%) compared to Silvis’ 13,408 (55.3%), per unofficial results.
Republican state Rep. Eric Davanzo, seeking reelection, led Democrat Robert Prah Jr. in early returns for the 58th District in the state House. With 54% of precincts reporting, Davanzo netted 18,915 votes (67.1%) compared to Prah’s 9,212 votes (32.7%).
State Rep. Eric Nelson, running for the 57th District, and Rep. Mike Reese, running for the 59th District, each are vying for reelection unopposed as Republicans. Nelson earned 26,547 votes (95.9%) with 70% of precincts reporting, while Reese garnered 22,715 votes (97.8%) with 73% precincts reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.