Bidding for Westmoreland County’s major construction projects will again be open to union and non-union contractors after Republican members of the county’s Board of Commissioners on Thursday ushered in an early end to a controversial agreement with local trade unions.
Republican Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew voted to terminate the county’s Project Labor Agreement (PLA) with the Pittsburgh Regional Building and Construction Trades Council, effective immediately. Democratic Commissioner Gina Cerilli opposed the motion.
The agreement had been enacted in 2016 under a Democratic majority and was set to expire in May.
“Obviously, we have a different board, but I still believe unions are the backbone of the middle class,” Cerilli said Friday in an email to the Bulletin. “The labor agreement was not just for unions but did have a list of requirements that companies had to meet. I understand the board has changed, but I didn’t change my position.”
“We continue to make Westmoreland County as transparent and a fair playing field for all businesses. All three commissioners support unions,” Kertes told the Bulletin via email.
Critics of the PLA claimed the deal resulted in inflated construction costs by freezing out non-union contractors through a set of increased requirements.
The PLA required that contractors hired by the county for projects that exceeded $150,000 offer apprenticeship programs and meet other increased standards for workers.
Chew was critical of the agreement during his campaign last year and had called for the PLA to be rescinded.
The PLA was first enacted when Democrats controlled the board of commissioners in the mid-2000s before a Republican majority took over in 2012 and nixed the agreement. In 2016, the PLA was restored as Cerilli and former Commissioner Ted Kopas made up a Democratic majority on the board.
The Associated Builders and Contractors of Western Pennsylvania, a group representing non-union contractors in the region, filed a federal lawsuit in September seeking to have the PLA dissolved and claiming the agreement denied non-union firms an equal opportunity to bid on county contracts.
In other business of note, the commissioners approved:
- Awarding the bid for toxicology laboratory services on behalf of the Coroner’s Office for the term March 1 through Feb. 28, 2021, to NMS Labs, the only bidder meeting specifications in an annual estimated amount of $76,711. The county has the option to extend the deal for two additional one-year terms at the same rates;
- An agreement with Nathan Walters for the purchase and installation of an audio controller, speakers, microphones, microphone accessories, amplifiers and accessories in President Judge Rita Hathaway’s courtroom in the amount of $11,296;
- Awarding bids for transporting voting equipment for a special election to Ryan Moving LLC, the only bidder meeting specifications, for $11,996;
- Awarding bids for printing and furnishing candidate specimen ballots, official ballots and election supplies for the special election to William Penn Printing, the only bidder meeting specifications, for a total award of $11,358.10;
- Issuing a purchase order with Election Systems & Software for $65,600 for 380 DS200 tote bins to securely transfer paper ballots from precincts to the courthouse;
- An amendment to an agreement with William Penn Printing for printing and furnishing candidate specimen ballots, official ballots and election supplies for the municipal primary election for an additional $4,500 to account for color marking ballots to identify absentee or mail-in ballots;
- Submitting a grant application seeking $20,000 from the PCorp Loss Prevention Grant Program to replace and improve lighting in the parking lot and driveway of the Westmoreland County Prison;
- Emergency resolutions authorizing agreements with Turik’s Electric in an amount not to exceed $25,500 for interior and exterior replacement of circuits and conduits in the parking lots and driveway of the Westmoreland County Prison, and with MPS McCarl’s Preferred Services in the amount of $83,375 for water heater tank replacement at the prison;
- Awarding the bid for petroleum products for the term March 1 through Feb. 28, 2021, to Glasmere Fuel Service, the only bidder meeting specifications, for $92,416.96 with county options to extend the agreement for two additional one-year terms;
- A professional services agreement with Mackin Engineering Company to complete the Westmoreland Heritage Trail Phase 5 feasibility study in an amount not to exceed $50,800 to be completed by Feb. 12, 2021;
- An emergency resolution authorizing an agreement with Garratt Callahan in the amount of $14,600 for disinfection of potable hot water system at Westmoreland Manor and $2,130 for associated chemicals;
- Appointing Camdon Porterfield and Dan Galbraith to the Westmoreland County Board of Assessment Appeals for four-year terms running through the first Monday of January 2024, and re-appointing Barb Moffe to the board for the same term.
