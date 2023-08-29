Republic asks city to consider switch to containers

 PHOTO BY JOSEPH BELL

Latrobe City Council members on Monday heard from a Republic Services, Inc. representative who asked elected officials to consider making the switch from curbside trash bag pickup to curbside cart containers.

Speaking Monday during city council’s monthly work session, Renee Shipley, a municipal sales manager for Republic Services, discussed the pros and cons of an automated process utilizing curbside cart containers.

