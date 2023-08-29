Republic asks city to consider switch to containers

Latrobe City Council members on Monday heard from a Republic Services, Inc. representative who asked elected officials to consider making the switch from curbside trash bag pickup to curbside cart containers.
Speaking Monday during city council’s monthly work session, Renee Shipley, a municipal sales manager for Republic Services, discussed the pros and cons of an automated process utilizing curbside cart containers.
“You’re familiar with this, so you already know the advantages,” Shipley said, referring to city residents’ usage of plastic recycling bins. “You’re familiar with the recycling part, these containers really don’t break and we’ve had them for years now.”
Republic Services’ curbside cart containers feature color-coded, animal-proof lids and handles.
Additionally, the carts are made from durable weatherproof plastic, along with “versatile wheels for smooth rolling on any surfaces,” according to the company’s website.
“Our equipment is already able to receive this,” Shipley said. “Right now we’ve got the bucket on the front (for garbage bags). The trucks are equipped with an apparatus that comes out and grabs the can.”
Shipley said the system is proven to be quicker than having an employee continuously picking up bags of trash.
“The driver doesn’t have to worry about stopping around a bend, worrying about him or her getting hit,” Shipley said. “That’s one of the big pluses, it’s safe for everyone overall… it’s safe for the residents, the employees and the visitors to the city.”
Safety issues for sanitation workers has been a hot topic in August. Earlier this month, a garbage truck was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Hempfield Township. The truck was legally stopped on Arona Road when it was struck from the rear by a speeding pickup truck.
An employee who was stationed on the back of the garbage truck was able to jump out of harm’s way before the pickup truck impacted the vehicle.
Uniontown resident Collin Rozzi, 21, was not as lucky. Rozzi fell from a garbage truck and was taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where he died last week. Rozzi was employed at Noble Environmental in Brownsville.
“We’re trying to avoid that,” Shipley said. “Right now we’re still in kind of the semi-automatic phase, but we would like you to consider going to this automated system because it is the way of the future, and it’s safer.”
The company features different sizes of curbside cart containers; the 95-gallon container is the “standard trash size,” Shipley said, and the one that the company “would recommend because it is rather large.”
“It really does hold a lot more than people give it credit for,” Shipley said. “We do have a smaller version, the 35 (gallons). It’s really meant for someone who might only have one bag, the elderly, someone who doesn’t create a lot of trash. But for a family, they’ll quickly realize the standard size is beneficial.”
Latrobe City Manager Terry Carcella said city officials are currently in contract negotiations with Republic Services.
As of last year, the city paid at least $900,000 a year for Republic Services for recycling and trash removal services. At the time, Carcella said during a June 2022 city council meeting that he expected the figure to increase down the road.
Residential services from Republic Services currently includes weekly household trash and recycling collection, with one large item per month at no additional charge. An approved sticker must be affixed on all trash bags placed for collection, while recyclables are to be collected in the orange and black recycling bins provided by the city.
“This is just the natural progression,” Shipley said. “You already have the recycling containers, so moving to automated (process) makes sense. It’s the next step, and it’s nice for the city because you wouldn’t have the bags on the curb anymore.”
Shipley said accommodations would be made for customers who perhaps held a party or had some other comparable situation and found themselves with an abnormal amount of trash to put out.
Officials also indicated that making the transition to the cans would also cut down on “feral animals” ripping into curbside trash bags.
A fee structure was unclear Monday evening as contract negotiations are still underway between city officials and Republic Services. The conversion to curbside cart containers is by no means a done deal, city officials noted.
Bridget DiVittis, a member of Latrobe City Council, was supportive of the transition to curbside cart containers, but was hopeful that the smaller 35-gallon container would be an option.
It was unclear how much of an increase Latrobe residents will see when city officials approve the next contract with Republic Services, whenever that may be.
“We need to draft (fees) based on what Republic is charging the city,” Latrobe City Councilman Ralph Jenko said. “The other thing is, I like the fact that I can get my garbage out of my house more than once a week. I have bags with a sticker on it, and they’re sitting inside the house because of the feral animals in the area.”
In addition to Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels, city council members present Monday were Robert Forish, James Kelley and William Yuhaniak. Councilwoman Ann Amatucci was absent from the meeting.
Scott Wajdic, public works director, was also in attendance, along with John Brasile (Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department chief) and Richard M. Bosco (Latrobe Police chief).
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in council chambers.
