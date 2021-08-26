A couple from Fairfield Township were questioned by police and subsequently arrested in relation to burglaries at two homes after they were spotted sitting on an all-terrain vehicle wearing a particular brand of ATV gear that was reported stolen last spring.
Aaron J. Winner, 33, and Kayla M. Hritz, 29, were charged with two counts each of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property in connection with a burglary on March 19 and another on April 4 in St. Clair Township. An additional charge of illegal possession of firearms by a convicted felon was also lodged against Wisner.
According to the complaint, the couple was accused of stealing multiple firearms, including a CZ 453 bolt-action rifle with a scope and stand, a .50 caliber rifle with a scope and a .22 caliber rifle, multiple tools, including chainsaws and roof nail gun, and two specialized Bell brand ATV helmets.
Investigators received information that the couple was seen aboard Wisner’s ATV wearing the “stolen helmets,” Trooper Trey Parsley wrote in the complaint.
On Aug. 4, Trooper James McKenzie and Parsley interviewed the couple, who admitted to committing the burglaries. The estimated loss of both burglaries totaled over $4,000, according to police reports.
Police recovered the stolen firearms and most of the tools, according to Parsley. Wisner told police he “intended to keep the firearms for himself.”
In 2019, Wisner pleaded guilty in Indiana County to felony charge of delivery, manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to serve between six months and a year plus 364 days in county jail.
Hritz pleaded guilty to an identification charge in the same incident and was sentenced to serve two years of probation.
According to reports, state police responded to a Walmart in Burrell Township for a retail theft investigation and found Wisner had the makings of a methamphetamine lab inside his car. Hritz was with Wisner and also charged, according to police reports. Felony charges of operating a meth lab were dropped against the couple in exchange for the 2019 plea agreements. Due to the 2019 felony conviction, it is illegal for Wisner to possess any firearms in his home.
Wisner was freed Friday after posting $25,000 bond. Hritz was released on unsecured bond after her arraignment.
