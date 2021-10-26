The City of Latrobe could see sweeping changes to its fire department in the future.
According to a completed report by FastAttack Fire Services Training and Consulting, the firm recommended that the city consider the consolidation of Freewill Hose Company No. 3 & 4 on Lehmer Street and Ridge Avenue along with Free Service Unit No. 6 on Lloyd Avenue.
The findings of the report — which also include recommended changes to fire department bylaws, for Westmoreland County 911 to dispatch calls for the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department and modifications on how fire chiefs are appointed — were discussed during Monday’s city council agenda prep meeting.
The report’s recommendation to eventually eliminate stations No. 3 & 4 and 6 was made as a way to reduce costs and department-wide redundancies, Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray told council.
“It might not seem like consolidation would bring a lot of savings to the city, but in time it will,” Gray said, noting that the report stated that three stations could adequately cover the city’s 2.32 square miles. ”We have to start saving somehow. Merging members (from the other stations) would help provide more than adequate staffing to get the trucks outs.”
Despite the recommendation, Gray said no final determination has been made on which fire departments may stay or go in the future.
Mt. Lebanon Fire Chief Nick Sohyda, who also heads the Fast Attack consulting firm, said Latrobe’s current situation is no different from many volunteer fire departments in Pennsylvania, which have seen a massive decline in membership since a peak in the 1970s.
“I had a chance to meet with members of all the departments,” he said of the recommendations for Latrobe. “I don’t know if any of them are happy about this, but I think they understand through our conversation, that your current system is unsustainable, (with) five separate companies with 14 pieces of equipment to cover 2 square miles for 8,000 residents.
“I think all of us would like a fire station in every corner of every city across America, it’s just not realistic in this day and age.”
Sohyda also noted the rich history of Latrobe’s joint fire departments.
According to the department website, the five-company system dates back to the early 1900s.
Latrobe Deputy Mayor Eric Bartels views the recommended consolidation as keeping the department sustainable and he is “excited” about what the potential changes may bring.
Council will look to approve an amendment tied to one of the recommendations — that future fire chiefs be recommended by the city manager, as opposed to a fire department vote — at next month’s regular meeting. The other recommendations related to 911 changes and department consolidation will require more discussion, Gray noted, but councilman James Kelley suggested that the city create a timeline for each of the items listed on the report.
In other business Monday, solicitor John Greiner informed council that Democratic mayoral candidate Sandra McCune has moved out of the city and is no longer eligible to serve as mayor. He noted that while McCune did contact the county election bureau, she was requested to change her voter registration to confirm the move and has not done so.
McCune received 596 votes (93.42%) on the Democratic ticket, according to unofficial May primary election results. Bartels, a current five-year council member, drew 635 votes (97.69%) on the Republican ticket in the primary, and is on the ticket for mayor in next week’s general election.
In other business, council may consider these items at next month’s regular meeting:
- A draft version of a telecommunication device ordinance tied to voting remotely at council meetings;
- A resolution approving tax assessment settlements for tax maps #15-03-09-0-104 and #15-03-11-0-196.
