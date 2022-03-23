A report of gunfire led to a Derry Township man’s arrest last week by state troopers, who seized 17 handguns, rifles and shotguns, along with more than half a pound of suspected cocaine and $30,000 cash found inside his residence.
Anthony “JR” Desport, 33, of Bradenville, was taken into custody by state police after troopers arrived to investigate a report of the man shooting a handgun off his back porch March 16. He was charged with 17 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of delivery, manufacturing and possessing a controlled substance and single counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.
Desport was ordered held in county jail without bond after Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour deemed him a potential flight risk.
State police also arrested his girlfriend, Cassandra M. Fallecker, 29, of Murrysville, on multiple drug-related charges. She is in the county jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.
Police received a call from an area resident shortly after noon Wednesday. When troopers arrived, Desport said he was target shooting with his father, who was not charged. Police said there was no protective backing to prevent bullets from passing through the targets or ricochets, according to court documents.
Troopers said that Norfolk Southern Railroad trains regularly pass through the area and the shooting put others in danger. Desport told officers he wasn’t sure if he had been convicted of a felony when asked, but that he was once arrested for having 3 ounces of marijuana.
Desport reportedly showed troopers the handgun and invited them to come inside to see the other guns he had, but Fallecker locked them out of the house for 5 to 7 minutes. While locked outside, troopers learned that Desport had in fact been convicted of a felony count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana in 2008, therefore making it illegal for him to possess firearms in Pennsylvania.
After obtaining search warrants, troopers found the majority of the firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, inside a bedroom, as well as a safe that contained the alleged contraband and cash.
Both Desport and Fallecker face preliminary hearings on April 20.
