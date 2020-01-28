State Rep. Joe Petrarca will host Concealed Carry Seminars from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Huber Hall, 300 Alexandria St., Latrobe, and Thursday, Feb. 6, at the West Leechburg Fire Hall, 1116 Gosser St., West Leechburg.
Attendees can learn about the rules and regulations regarding firearm transport and use in Pennsylvania, including concealed carry, legal liabilities and firearms that require a license.
Representatives from the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police, local law enforcement and the Pennsylvania Game Commission will be on hand to answer questions related to gun laws, registration, safety and more.
Petrarca and his staff also will be on hand to answer questions and address concerns.
For more information, contact one of Petrarca’s offices: Latrobe Municipal Building (Latrobe City Hall), 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe, 724-539-7560; 620 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-5298, or 239 Longfellow St., Vandergrift, 724-567-6982. You can also email Petrarca at reppetrarca@pahouse.net.
