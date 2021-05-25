Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Westmoreland, will host a free, on-site shredding event for residents of the 57th Legislative District from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at the Hempfield Township Park and Athletic Complex, 220 Forbes Trail Road.
There is a limit of four bags or boxes per household. Examples of items residents may want to bring to be shredded include bank and credit card statements, tax documents, insurance claim forms and anything else that lists a social security number. Staples, paper clips and manila folders are acceptable. The documents received are shredded in a truck on site and then taken to a local paper recycling plant to be treated and reused. Only personal shredding is allowed. No documents from commercial businesses will be accepted.
This event may be canceled by the shredding company should inclement weather be forecasted during the scheduled event times.
“In today’s world, identity theft is unfortunately very common,” Nelson said. “I am happy to help my constituents protect their personal information with regular shred events. If you aren’t able to make this event, please remember that personal information should always be kept safe and secure until it can be disposed of. When destroying personal information, it should be shredded or burned.”
For more information or questions about the event, contact Nelson’s district office at 724-834-6400.
