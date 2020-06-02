In-person voting for Pennsylvania’s primary election, delayed by five weeks because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is set for today, June 2.
Temporary changes will be in place for the primary election at some Westmoreland County voting precincts.
Locally, the following polling places have been moved temporarily for the June 2 election:
- Derry Scalp Level, from the Alpha Lion’s Den Ministries to the Derry Area High School auxiliary gym, 982 N. Chestnut St.;
- Latrobe 4th Ward, from Freewill Hose Co. to Latrobe Elementary School, 20 Cedar St.;
- Ligonier Borough, from Town Hall to Ligonier Fire Department, 112 N. Fairfield St.;
- Mount Pleasant Spring Garden, from Mount Pleasant Area field house to Mount Pleasant Junior High School gym, 271 State St.
Poll workers will wear masks in each of the county’s 300-plus voting precincts. It’s recommended that voters don face coverings as well, although elections officials said voters without masks won’t be turned away from the polls.
The touch-screen computer voting systems will be cleaned after each use, and voters will be given cotton swabs to use rather than touching the screens with their fingers.
Poll workers will also limit the number of voters allowed inside each precinct at one time.
Those who are waiting outside the precinct should observe current social distancing guidelines.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reminded Pennsylvania voters of Tuesday’s absentee and mail-in ballot voting deadline and urged those planning to vote at the polls to follow recommended precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Absentee and mail-in ballots must be received in the county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day... [W]e recommend that voters consider delivering their ballots in person to make sure they arrive in time to be counted,” Boockvar said. “Contact your county election office or check their website for their hours. Many counties are also providing secure ballot drop-off locations or drop boxes for easy delivery of ballots.”
Mail-in and absentee voters should be aware that a postmark does not count; ballots must be received by the county by 8 p.m. on June 2. Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot but do not receive it by Election Day can vote by provisional ballot at their polling place.
