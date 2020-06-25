As previously reported in the Latrobe Bulletin, the Loyalhanna Sojourn, which was slated for Saturday, June 27, has been canceled.
On its Facebook page, Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation wrote: “Due to the COVID-19 mitigation requirements for busing, the lack of safety boaters, number of strainers (downed trees) that have entered the waterway over the last month and the exceptionally low water level in the Loyalhanna Creek, the difficult, but prudent decision to cancel has been made.”
