Candidates running in the Nov. 2 general election are reminded that they have up until Monday, Oct. 18, to submit an announcement with a photo to the Bulletin.
Any announcements received after Oct. 18 will not be published.
Candidates are encouraged to submit as much information as they can and also to include a contact phone number and email address.
The Bulletin reserves the right to edit and shorten any announcement.
The Bulletin also reminds readers that letters to the editor about political candidates will not be accepted after Oct. 18.
Letters promoting candidates will be accepted, but letters personally attacking candidates will not be published.
All letters must include the full name of the writer, home address and telephone number (and email address if available). Only the writer’s name and hometown will be published.
Letters can be emailed to LB.news@verizon.net, mailed to 1211 Ligonier St., PO Box 111, Latrobe, PA 15650, or faxed to 724-537-0489.
