With the Latrobe Bulletin celebrating its 100th year of “Printing all the news that’s fit to print,” I was trying to remember when I first became aware of the daily paper.

It was probably about 1936 when I was still in grade school. Reading the newspaper from cover to cover was a family tradition for many of us. Tommy Whiteman was the publisher and wrote many excellent editorials. His brother and the paper’s cofounder, Harry J., became publisher when Tom died early in 1940. He was such a well-respected journalist, Whiteman was sometimes quoted in The New York Times.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published in the Jan. 18, 2003, edition when the Bulletin celebrated 100 years of publishing.

