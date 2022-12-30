With the Latrobe Bulletin celebrating its 100th year of “Printing all the news that’s fit to print,” I was trying to remember when I first became aware of the daily paper.
It was probably about 1936 when I was still in grade school. Reading the newspaper from cover to cover was a family tradition for many of us. Tommy Whiteman was the publisher and wrote many excellent editorials. His brother and the paper’s cofounder, Harry J., became publisher when Tom died early in 1940. He was such a well-respected journalist, Whiteman was sometimes quoted in The New York Times.
When he died, Bob McConnell, the father of one of my classmates, Bob Jr., stepped up to be the editor and Bob was a paragon of factual accuracy and spelling. The sports editor then was Bill Robbins and his weekly sports column was always a “must read.” Bill was truly original and set the precedent for perceptive and downright witty satire. About the same time, Art Goldman, who had a men’s haber dashery downtown, dabbled in writing a column called “From the Curbstone,” which offered excellent insight into the high school sports scene.
When Bill and then Art went off to fight in World War II, a high school senior, Vince Quatrini, picked up the athletic journalistic mantle and did the Bulletin sports while attending Pitt. Vince went on to do not only the sports, but later became the editor of the Bulletin. As retirement neared, Vince concentrated his wit and humor in writing pithy, probing editorials that spared no one including pernicious politicians who piously protested his sharp comments and insistence on insuring for the accountability of all responsible for doling out tax dollars. We still miss Vince’s forthright editorials that speared many and spared few.
Sorry, I didn’t pay much attention to the society page then, but surely Rose Cline and Lois Anthony handled most of those events. Margaret G. Smith was another regular on the staff, while Helen Fiorina was the Derry stringer. Good friends of my parents then were Jack and Elsie George, who originally came from Homer City. Jack was the advertising manager for many years and since he was all over town selling and putting together ads for merchants, he penned a Saturday column titled “Sidewalk Soundings.” Jack seemed to know everybody and everything and we all learned what was going on in Latrobe by reading his fascinating column filled with stories and facts, a little discreet gossip and even a bit of indulgent innuendo. And can you believe, the paper then cost 2 cents a copy including home delivery?
Jack often accompanied Brownie Ridilla on inspection trips for John Ridilla’s L-D Construction Co., which during the ’50s and ’60s was building major projects all Western Pennsylvania.
Picking up ramblings from a recent “Remember When” column, I recalled a teen-ager’s life in the late ’30s and ’40s era, it was always a treat to go to the movies either the Manos, Grand or Olympic in Latrobe, but even better to journey out of town. There were times when we traveled to Greensburg or Pittsburgh to see the latest Hollywood flick starring the likes of Clark Gable, Rita Heyworth, Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, Kate Hepburn, Bob Hope and Tyrone Power. Such an excursion, usually several couples on a date, often included a lunch at Stouffer’s Restaurant and then the movie. We went to the matinees, because we were too young to be out after 10 p.m. The city theaters usually had a stage show between the feature films, big-name bands like Rudy Vallee, Guy Lombardo, Louie Prima, Cab Callaway and Ozzie Nelson and his future wife in real life and later on TV, singer Harriet Hilliard. Who can forget Kay Keyser and his goofy Kollege of Musical Knowledge? Artie Shaw and Johnny Long were other big names on the theater movie bill.
In those days, the Chestnut Ridge Bus, bound for the county seat, picked up passengers on Depot Street across from the Miller Hotel, but the almost hourly train connections to Pittsburgh were handy, too. When we went to the city on the PRR, it was only a three-block walk from Penn Station down to the shopping and movie district. Yes, we teen-agers walked during World War II, because gasoline was rationed. Today, this section of the city has been rebuilt with Heinz Hall, formerly the plush Fulton Theater, now Allegheny’s crown jewel hosting The Pittsburgh Symphony and other major productions.
When we, finally, were old enough to drive to the city and could talk a hesitant father into borrowing the family car in the mid-’40s, gas rationing made such motor travel almost impossible. Double dating with Walter Hazlett meant he had to talk his father Cy into lending him the Pontiac, because Ham always became carsick when someone else was behind the wheel. (This created many problems during the 1942-43 basketball season when Walter was the starting center and the team, to conserve fuel, traveled to away games by auto.)
Motoring the Lincoln Highway to Pittsburgh meant following Route 30 into Wilkinsburg and then traversing block after block of stop lights, picking up Forbes Avenue to downtown. Driving through the Smoky City’s suburbs was confusing to say the least, which is why the railroad was a convenient, inexpensive alternate.
One of our family jokes was that my uncle, Dr. Bill Polsue, a family physician from Charleston, W. Va., inevitably became lost trying to drive through Pittsburgh. More than once, Dr. Bill found a passerby on the street and would pay him to ride along and give directions when the Polsues came north for the annual family reunion on my Grandfather Cyrus Myers’ farm along the Crooked Creek near Cochran’s Mill.
Grandpa told me that he was raised on his father Jacob’s farm between Latrobe and St. Vincent shortly after the Civil War. He related that fishermen in those days often rode the train from Pittsburgh to Latrobe to pursue their piscatorial passion. Sometimes, they would pay Grandpa a nickel to swim across the creek carrying a net near the PRR bridge on Lloyd Avenue. He said they often netted fish that were 2 feet long.
Now back to train travel, hundreds of Latrobe residents boarded the PRR passenger trains regularly to commute to school in the city. The hour ride to and from classes was never a waste because the student could use the time studying. The commuters attended Pitt, Carnegie Tech, Robert Morris, Pennsylvania College for Women and Duquesne. Even today, many local lawyers are a product of night classes at both the Pitt and Duquesne schools of law, which they attended via the railroad.
