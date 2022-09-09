The late morning sun glistened off of the aluminum wind chimes as a handful of visitors gathered quietly around the massive concrete structure. They hoped the gentle breeze would be enough to allow the chimes to play their melody, but that was not to be.
Standing at a height of 93 feet, the Tower of Voices serves as the gateway to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville. It is the first or last stop visitors make when coming to pay tribute to the 40 passengers and crew members of United Flight 93, who gave their lives while fighting back against hijackers during the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The 40 powder-coated wind chimes of varying size were designed using music theory, the C Lydian mode and a mathematical range of frequencies to represent the voices of the 40 brave souls onboard the flight.
As impressive as the details are, the Tower of Voices is not the only symbolic design at the memorial. It may not be evident at first glance, but nothing about the design of the Flight 93 National Memorial is random or without symbolism.
Overlooking the crash site from atop a hill is the visitor center complex. The complex is located alongside the flight path of Flight 93 as it made its tragic descent into the open field. The path is marked with a black granite walkway. Inscriptions in the walkway pay tribute to the three other hijacked flights that struck both World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon that morning.
Inside the visitor center, the palpable silence is broken only by the occasional sniffle as visitors make their way through the exhibits. The mood is somber, yet strangers manage a small smile or nod at each other. It is strangely reminiscent of the days that followed the attacks, when the nation was learning to navigate life in a strange new world.
On display one can find items recovered from the crash site such as a credit card, receipts, a piece of fuselage and even an airline ticket for the doomed flight that belonged to passenger Hilda Marcin.
Audio stations play the messages passengers and crew members left on the answering machines of loved ones. Numerous photos from the recovery efforts, a Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department bunker coat signed by the firefighters who served and items left at the temporary memorial are also amongst the memorabilia.
Below the visitor center sits the Memorial Plaza, which borders the crash site. Its walkway follows the former fence line that Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller once established as a perimeter. Beyond the plaza lies the impact site marked by a boulder, the hemlock grove that still shows the scars of that day and the debris fields and woods that are considered the heroes’ final resting place.
At the edge of the Memorial Plaza, 40 individual marble slabs engraved with the names of the passengers and crew fall in line with the last portion of Flight 93’s journey. From a distance, the Wall of Names looks like one solid, seamless structure. This design symbolizes the crew/passengers coming together to thwart the terrorists’ plans.
The Wall of Names ends at a gate made of hemlock beams featuring 40 cut angles. Just beyond the Ceremonial Gate is the final section of black granite walkway, etched with the time of the crash. Only family members of the Flight 93 crew and passengers are permitted beyond this point to the impact site and hemlock grove as the grounds are considered sacred.
The Flight 93 National Memorial will be open to the public Sunday. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and allow sufficient time for shuttle service. The service will begin at 9:45 a.m at the Memorial Plaza. The names of the passengers and crew will be read at 10:03 a.m. along with the ringing of the Bells of Remembrance. First lady Dr. Jill Biden is expected to be in attendance at the event.
