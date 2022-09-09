The late morning sun glistened off of the aluminum wind chimes as a handful of visitors gathered quietly around the massive concrete structure. They hoped the gentle breeze would be enough to allow the chimes to play their melody, but that was not to be.

Standing at a height of 93 feet, the Tower of Voices serves as the gateway to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville. It is the first or last stop visitors make when coming to pay tribute to the 40 passengers and crew members of United Flight 93, who gave their lives while fighting back against hijackers during the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

