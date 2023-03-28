As part of the countywide effort to curb opioid abuse and overdoses, the Westmoreland County Prison offers every inmate a dose of Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, upon their release. The problem is released inmates aren’t really taking advantage of the program.
That’s what Warden Bryan Kline told members of the prison board Monday at its March meeting, held in the county lockup. In fact, since the beginning of the year only five inmates have accepted a dose of Narcan.
“Every inmate released is offered Narcan,” said Kline. “Unfortunately, a lot do not take it.”
The Narcan giveaway program began in 2021 after an uptick in overdose deaths in 2020, following a two-year decline.
Although it wasn’t expected that every inmate accept the Narcan when released, five in a three-month span is concerning, officials said. For inmates whose drug addictions led to incarceration, the Narcan doses are thought to be a lifesaving opportunity.
In regular business, the prison board approved the hiring of Jordan Chemski and Margaret McFarland, effective March 6. In addition, the board accepted the resignations of Jessica Lewis, effective March 4; Thaddeus DeValerio, effective March 18, and Benjamin Shaffer, effective April 6.
