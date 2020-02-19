The Relay for Life of Latrobe will return this year on Saturday, April 18, and a few changes are in store.
The annual fundraiser for cancer research and celebration of those who have battled cancer will be held for the first time at Greater Latrobe Senior High School in Unity Township.
With no more blown-away tents and no more storms to worry about, the event will be held inside the auditorium foyer area with each team assigned a space to set up with tables and chairs to display their games and fundraisers, and to hang out throughout the relay.
The 2020 theme will be a representation of the decades: “A Blast From The Past For A Future Without Cancer!”
Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated table sites.
The event is a lively, family-friendly affair packed with live music, games and food trucks, starting at 10 a.m. and wrapping up at 10 p.m. Team members will have the opportunity to take turns walking around a pre-planned walking path, if so desired.
The Survivor Celebration Ceremony will be held in the auditorium at 5 p.m., with the annual sit-down dinner to follow in the high school.
The Luminaria Ceremony tentatively scheduled for the auditorium will begin at 9 p.m. Both of these events honor and support cancer survivors and pay tribute to loved ones who have lost their battle.
Registration is now open for teams and individuals to join the event. Registration is also open for cancer patients and survivors to reserve a seat for dinner at the Survivors Celebration and Relay for Life organizers encourage survivors to bring a guest. Luminarias are now available to purchase for the evening ceremony.
To register or to light a luminaria, call the ACS Office at 724-834-5116 ext. 65283 or visit www.relayforlife.org/palatrobe.
For more details, attend the next Relay for Life meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Charter Oak Church, 449 Fry Farm Rd.
Relay for Life raises awareness in the fight against cancer, raises funds for education and supports cancer research so that more cancer patients can be long-term survivors.
