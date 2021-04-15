The Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development announced the annual report on the “Reimagining Our Westmoreland” comprehensive plan has been released with new information from 2020.
The annual report provides updates on the progress made on strategies within the county comprehensive plan’s seven core objectives: align workforce, education, employers and entrepreneurship; discover Westmoreland; reposition our towns; connect with parks and nature; build healthy and whole communities; plug into the new economy; and create transportation choices.
“With the challenges that 2020 presented, being able to acknowledge the successes that have occurred throughout the county in the annual report was especially important this year,” Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development director Jason Rigone said. “Although our overall population numbers from 2018 to 2019 show a downward trend, when looking at our migration numbers into the county, we’re headed in the right direction, and that’s a positive bright spot to recognize.”
The report highlights the collective work of Westmoreland County municipalities, local companies and nonprofits, and other organizations, that have taken steps over the last year to advance the plan’s goal to attract, develop and retain a diverse and stable workforce that will sustain a healthy economy.
As the county comprehensive plan was developed in part to respond to the declining and aging population in Westmoreland County, leaders are hopeful that recent efforts highlighted in the report will lead to population growth for the county in the years to come.
“Since its adoption in December 2018, Reimagining Our Westmoreland has helped lay the groundwork needed to make Westmoreland County a place people want to be,” Rigone said. “In the last year, Westmoreland County prioritized enhanced broadband capacity by participating in a regional broadband study and by committing funds to expand Wi-Fi at public libraries county-wide; a number of key organizations began tackling inclusivity and diversity by forming two committees focused on making the county a more welcoming place; and county leaders strengthened and supported small businesses impacted by COVID-19 by distributing critical funds.”
The report also identifies nearly 20 partner organizations, or “Strategy Champions” such as GO Laurel Highlands, Redevelopment Authority of Westmoreland County, Westmoreland Conservation District, Economic Growth Connection and many others, that have helped make progress on the plan’s strategies.
“Having the support of so many partner organizations, businesses, communities and individuals as well as the support and leadership of the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners makes all the difference. It is through partnership, collaboration and communication that we are able to implement the plan’s goals and make Westmoreland County a more livable and prosperous place,” Rigone said.
The 2020 Comprehensive Plan Annual Report can be viewed or downloaded at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/2900/Annual-Report.
