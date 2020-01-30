A pair of regulation-related issues are slowing progress on the proposed trail and sanitary sewer project between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria Borough, Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. engineer Ed Schmitt said at Wednesday’s Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board meeting.
“Right now, we’ve got two problems — bats and boats,” he said.
Gibson-Thomas is still waiting for approval from the Army Corps of Engineers for an easement tied to the trail work. On that end, Schmitt told the board that a recent search as part of the Pennsylvania Natural Diversity Inventory, a state review process to screen development and excavation work for potential environmental conflicts, did not show the endangered Indiana bat within the scope of the Keystone project area.
However, Schmitt said Army Corps officials also conducted a national search and noted the Indiana bat could be in the area.
“But they’re not,” he said.
If the bats are in a specific location, trees can only be removed in that space during a four-month span from November to March, he noted. The authority is hopeful to acquire an easement by March 31 and begin removing trees that need to be cleared for the project to proceed.
With an easement in place, DTMA manager Carol L. Henderson said the authority can hire a local company to knock down the trees and perform clearing and grubbing work at a later date.
“If they can give us the right of way to be on their property in some shape or form and knock the trees down in time, the bat (issue) goes away and we’re back to a schedule we can live with,” Schmitt said.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the small, brown-colored bat is found in low numbers throughout much of the eastern United States. In Pennsylvania, Indiana bats are now known to hibernate in 18 sites in 11 counties. Based on recent surveys conducted by Game Commission biologists, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that about 1,000 Indiana bats hibernate in the Keystone State.
The Indiana bat item, Schmitt noted, was added as a special condition to the agreement for Army Corp-owned property to be used for the sewer and trail project. The authority is still arguing the need for the special condition, he said.
“It’s bordering on the ridiculous, but this is what we’re dealing with,” Schmitt said.
Another issue the authority is dealing with is a concern from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, through the state Department of Environmental Protection, that several several bridges crossing the Loyalhanna Creek as part of the project may need heightened to improve water rescue access.
Schmitt said the bat issue, if not resolved, could affect the timeline of the project and the bridge issue could affect potential funding.
“They’re hurdles,” he said, noting that a meeting with the Army Corps is slated for next week. “They’re both potentially deal-breakers if (the agencies) go to the mat with them. Hopefully we come to some sort of compromise.”
Even with the regulatory issues, Schmitt hopes to put the sewer portion of the project out for bid shortly. The authority board did not vote Wednesday to begin the bid process but signified they soon want to see some prices related to construction of the sewer project.
“We’ll probably get it out there shortly,” Schmitt said of the bid process. “(The authority board) wants to see the numbers and see where we’re at with the project.”
After months of lengthy public meetings and questions about whether the long-discussed project would continue, the authority board in August voted to keep the project moving forward.
In May, the board voted 4-1 to table a motion on the floor to terminate the project. Board member Gib Stemmler cast the lone dissenting vote, citing a lack of funding at the state/local levels and not wanting to overburden the residents tied into the project.
After that, an informational meeting was held in New Alexandria and the board and other entities worked to bring costs down.
As of July, the latest figures from Gibson-Thomas include 62 equivalent dwelling units as part of the sanitary sewage project, including 37 nearby homes and 25 properties owned by the state park.
According to figures provided by the engineering firm, the project carries a total cost of just over $4.6 million.
The trail component of the project is fully funded and has a price tag of $2,009,200, with funding provided through three separate state grants. The sanitary sewer portion of the project has a cost of $2,602,060, with $600,000 in funding being provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and another $474,000 in matching state Community Conservation Partnerships Program funds.
To help cover the sanitary sewer portion project, DTMA earlier this year approved a 20-year, $1.77-million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) loan for the project.
The state loan is designated for the construction of a new sewage collection system to serve residents in the Oasis and Lower Flowers Road areas and connect the state park, located in Derry Township, to the New Alexandria treatment plant. The project will also tackle health-related issues with malfunctioning on-lot systems in the area.
The existing Keystone Park sewer system is about 60 years old and has outlived its useful life, according to project engineers.
To pay back the loan, authority board members have cited a $60 monthly bill as a “target” number for debt service costs.
Gibson-Thomas engineer Ed Schmitt has said the sanitary sewer and trail projects each cannot exist without the other.
The Keystone trail has been touted as a “pivot point” in a still-developing north-central Pennsylvania trail network, as the 3.88-mile trek between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria will connect with the Legion-Keener Park Trail in Latrobe, the partially constructed Little Crabtree Creek Trail that will connect with Twin Lakes Park, and the proposed Loyalhanna Lake Trail that will connect with the Bush Recreation Area in Loyalhanna.
The Keystone Park portion of the trail — dubbed the Loyalhanna Trail — will follow gravity sewage lines proposed to be part of the sanitary sewage portion of the project.
Many of the people against the project are residents living along Flowers Road who would have to tie into the sanitary sewer system, if completed. As a result, Gibson-Thomas came up with several alternative plans in response to residents’ issues.
The authority board approved one such plan in August, which calls for the elimination of four properties on the upper end of Flowers Road as part of the project.
As part of the plan, engineers said previously that funds designated for the four Flowers Road homes — about $40,000 total — will be used to service a handful of homes near the Keystone State Park office.
Also Wednesday, the authority board reorganized for 2020, appointing R. Daniel Duralia as chairman, Joe Dixon as vice chairman, Ellen Keefe as secretary, Gib Stemmler as treasurer and Patrick Dicesere as assistant secretary/treasurer. Dicesere is the board’s newest member and is replacing Dale Hines, whose term expired at the end of last year.
Other appointments for 2020 include Carol L. Henderson as authority manager, William McCabe as solicitor, Gibson-Thomas as consulting engineering firm, Means and Vance as auditor and Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust, S&T Bank and the Bank of New York Mellon as depositories. The board appointed Gibson-Thomas on Wednesday despite some members’ questions over engineering fee increases, issues both parties plan to resolve by next month’s authority meeting.
In other business:
- The authority board approved an agreement with New Alexandria Borough and Salem Township to consent to DTMA for building and maintaining the Keystone project’s sewer lines and trail within each municipality;
- Henderson said plans are in place to sell bonds sometime next month. At December’s meeting, the authority approved a resolution to move forward with a bond refinancing plan;
- The authority board noted that die-testing must be done before any homes are sold within the DTMA service area. Board members suggested that a reminder about die-testing, which is conducted to ensure quality of a property’s sewer lines, be included as part of customer bills.
