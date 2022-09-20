The Pink Ribbon Walk

The Pink Ribbon Walk, hosted by Westmoreland Walks, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Pavilion 7 at Twin Lakes Park.

A local nonprofit organization is continuing its 21-year commitment to funding breast cancer research and assisting local women diagnosed with the disease.

Westmoreland Walks is hosting its signature fundraiser, The Pink Ribbon Walk, Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be held at Twin Lakes Park with registration at Pavilion 7 beginning 9:30 a.m.

