A local nonprofit organization is continuing its 21-year commitment to funding breast cancer research and assisting local women diagnosed with the disease.
Westmoreland Walks is hosting its signature fundraiser, The Pink Ribbon Walk, Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be held at Twin Lakes Park with registration at Pavilion 7 beginning 9:30 a.m.
The Pink Ribbon Walk starts with a “Celebration of Life” honoring breast cancer survivors and remembering those who’ve lost their battle with breast cancer. The walk around both lakes follows at 11 a.m. Walk attendees have access to a wellness education and resource center, and receive commemorative shirts, tote bags and refreshments. Walkers can register online at www.westmorelandwalks.org/pink_ribbon_walk, at Westmoreland Mall, or at the walk itself. Teams of any size and individuals are welcome to participate.
“We’re thrilled to be hosting our 21st annual walk,” Westmoreland Walks Board President Kathy Brown said. “Since our group’s inception in 2001, we’ve accomplished more than we ever dreamed, all because of a generous network of sponsors and donors, fundraiser participants, and volunteers.” She noted that the 2022 walk is made possible by longtime and new partners, including Applebee’s, Smail Auto Group, Toyota of Greensburg, Trib Total Media, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, and Valley Dairy.
“We’re so grateful to be joining together to make a real difference in the lives of Westmoreland County residents dealing with breast cancer,” Board Vice President Cricket Rizzo said.
Westmoreland Walks’ mission is to build breast cancer awareness, fund research to help find a cure, and support local women with breast cancer and their families. The all-volunteer group has raised more than $1 million for these initiatives. Funds are distributed to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition for research grants, as well as to Westmoreland Walks’ programs. Its Pink Angel Fund helps offset costs for area women in treatment for breast cancer. The organization also awards Pink Ribbon Scholarships each year to high school seniors who’ve been impacted by breast cancer and hosts a free spa day for recently diagnosed women.
For more information, please visit www.westmorelandwalks.org or follow Westmoreland Walks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.