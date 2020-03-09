Registration is now open for Twin Lakes Park March for Parks on March 21 at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield and Unity townships. The event will be held at the park’s activity center, located on the lower lake.
March for Parks helps raise money for new park and trail projects in Westmoreland County. Marchers can fundraise for several new projects, such as upgrades to the Twin Lakes Dog Park and lower lake walkways and retaining walls, putting the finishing touches on the Mammoth Park Giant Slide Complex, and proposed destination playground and athletic field improvements at Northmoreland Park.
Participants collect donations before the event, either individually or as a member of a team of three or more; you can also register your dog for the event. Participants often form teams comprised of friends and family, school/sport/work or community groups or in memory of a loved one.
Donations may be mailed in or collected on the morning of the March. You may also donate online with your registration.
Check in begins at 9 a.m. at the activity center with an optional walk around the lower and upper lakes at 10:30 a.m.; the event will end around noon.
March for Parks will feature activities for all ages, including a Dr. Seuss-themed performance by Stage Right, magic shows, a dog contest with prizes, music by D&R Sound Services, mini golf, raffles and baskets and more.
Food will be provided by a number of area restaurants, including Fox’s Pizza, Primanti Brothers, Giannilli’s II, Buffalo Wild Wings, Panera Bread and Eat’n Park.
March for Parks is hosted by the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board and is sponsored in-part by Patrick and Lynn Gurrentz, Toyota of Greensburg, the Labor United Celebration, Excela Health, Olympus Energy and Somerset Trust Company.
For more details, and to register and donate, visit www.cowestmoreland.pa.us/mfp or call 724-830-3950.
