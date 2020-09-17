Registration is open for the 29th annual Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Scarecrow Contest.
Participants who display the best and most creative scarecrows around the Diamond in Ligonier have a chance to win a cash prize sponsored by Loyalhanna Realty.
The contest runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.
For an application, contact the chamber office at 724-238-4200 or email office@ligonierchamber.com. Temporary office hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.