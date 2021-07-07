Registration open for Banana Split Princess pageant

Crowning the 2021 Banana Split Princess will commence at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at Latrobe Elementary School.
The pageant is one of the activities of the Great American Banana Split Celebration, an event that promotes Latrobe as the birthplace of the banana split sundae.
To be eligible to compete for the title of Banana Split Princess, the girl must be between the ages of 9 to 11 and live within the boundaries of Derry Area, Greater Latrobe, or Ligonier Valley school districts. There is no fee to participate, but interested girls must complete an application which can be found at www.bananasplitfest.com or at the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce office. Applications are due on July 16.
“I am looking forward to working with the girls and being part of this exciting day. As a contestant in the Miss Fourth of July pageant and member of Latrobe’s Fourth of July committee, I made new friends and was able to be a leader as I represented Latrobe,” said Taylor Gantt, chair of this year’s Banana Split Princess Pageant and the 2016 Miss Fourth of July.
Contestants will be scored on four criteria: photogenic, an interview with the judges, personal introduction and formal wear. Details and practice for each of these criteria will be explained to the contestants and their parent at the required rehearsals prior to the pageant.
The public is welcome to attend the pageant, free of charge. Elements of the day’s program will include a group dance routine, appearances by past princesses and a presentation of a $500 scholarship to the 2020 Banana Split Princess, Sophia Trunzo.
Throughout her reign, the princess will serve as an ambassador for Latrobe and the banana split. Past princesses have participated in ribbon cuttings at new businesses, parades, service projects and been introduced at the chamber’s annual dinner.
Gantt said, “Gaining self-confidence is one of the greatest benefits to the girls. I can’t wait to see how they grow from the first practice through to the day of the pageant.”
For a full, updated schedule of events for the 2021 Great American Banana Split Celebration, visit www.bananasplitfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.