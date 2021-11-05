Scenic Pittsburgh, a nonprofit focused on protecting and preserving the scenic resources of southwestern Pennsylvania, will present an award to Ligonier Borough.
The award will be presented during a public ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the bandstand.
The award is given to a southwestern Pennsylvania community that has demonstrated “a consistent, long-term, and visionary commitment to protecting and promoting their scenic resources.”
Scenic Pittsburgh Executive Director Michael Dawida said that when considering award winners, the nonprofit looked at Ligonier’s history of preservation and renewal of its historic Diamond and shopping district, and the town’s longtime commitment to leveraging its greenspaces and history for the benefit of its residents.
“Ligonier has long been known as a scenic town, and they’ve worked hard to preserve what makes them unique — as well as being a leader in using their history as an asset for economic development in the area,” he said.
Ligonier Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas said the borough’s leaders are looking forward to celebrating Scenic Pittsburgh’s recognition in its historic Diamond, which underwent a complete renewal concluding in 2018.
“Ligonier catches the eye of travelers because of its ‘Hallmark Card’ appearance, and once they stop, people find they enjoy our small-town charm,” Bellas said. “I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the borough, and pleased that Ligonier is being recognized for its beauty.”
The awards are each individually made by glass artist William Haynes at the Pittsburgh Glass Center, and feature a wrought metal stand and green and blue glass in a mountain and river pattern. They were designed to evoke both the landscape of southwestern Pennsylvania and two of its historic industries — glass and steel.
Dawida says both award winners exemplify the scenic values, and the positive economic consequences of those values, that his organization is hoping to promote across the region.
