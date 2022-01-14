Although December proved to be a light month with regards to snowfall, it’s looking more and more like January will be much different. Last week a couple of inches hit the region making things a little messy, but the snowstorm that could hit the area on Sunday could bring heavy snow to the region.
Odds are increasing snow accumulation will begin Sunday night. If the forecast holds, the Pittsburgh area, including Latrobe, would be in the northwest quadrant of low pressure, which typically results in heavy snow accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is expected to continue into Monday.
The amount of snowfall will depend on which path the storm takes.
The NWS said it was still too early to tell, as of Thursday evening.
However, some predictions are calling for as much as 10 inches in some areas.
As of Thursday, forecasters were leaning toward the idea that the storm would track up the Appalachian Mountains and if that happens, the cooler air would create more snow. If it stays closer to the coast, it could miss the region altogether. If it goes farther west with warmer air, the concern for the area would be sleet and freezing rain.
