The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Westmoreland (RACW) Board of Directors recently announced the hiring of Brian Lawrence as its new executive director.
RACW said its focus is on re-energizing Westmoreland County’s core communities and enticing new business, residential, and recreational opportunities. By working closely with community leaders and volunteers, the RACW assists in community revitalization efforts and implements a multitude of programs that are designed and intended to remove blight and improve conditions for low-to-moderate income residents throughout the county. RACW partners with local government and non-profit entities to implement impact projects throughout the county.
“RACW saw the change in agency’s leadership as an opportunity to find a candidate with a solid background in planning and broad experience in not only blight remediation but community and economic development via engagement with Westmoreland’s municipal leaders as well as local residents. The board took its time and the result was the hiring of Brian Lawrence,” said RACW board chair Donna Holdorf Roadman.
Holdorf Roadman went on to say that the RACW operated for a year without an executive director, pointing to the fact that the rest of the staff quickly became a team, stepping up to the challenge to keep the agency’s work moving forward.
“The board is truly proud of its current staff. They never dropped the ball, in fact, they delivered above and beyond identified goals,” Holdorf Roadman said.
The RACW executive director also leads the administration of the Westmoreland County Land Bank.
The Westmoreland County Land Bank acquires, holds and transfers interest in real property throughout Westmoreland County as approved by the board of directors for the following purposes: to deter the spread of blight; to promote redevelopment and reuse of vacant, abandoned, and tax-delinquent properties; to support targeted efforts to stabilize neighborhoods, and to stimulate residential, commercial and industrial development — all in ways that are consistent with goals and priorities established by the PA Commonwealth and Westmoreland County ordinances, local government partners and other community stakeholders.
David Johnston, chairperson of the land bank, said, “Westmoreland County’s Land Bank stands headand-shoulders over its peers throughout Pennsylvania in terms of quantity, quality, and impact of our projects. Our objective in this search has been to find an individual that has all of the professional and personal attributes to lead the land bank to the next level – more projects and more positive impact. We are excited and totally confident that Brian Lawrence is that person.”
“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead such a vital organization and team at the redevelopment authority and land bank,” Lawrence said. “I’m especially excited about serving the residents of Westmoreland County in a new role, helping our communities address blight, expand housing, commercial, and industrial opportunities, and repositioning our towns for the 21st century.”
Lawrence holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in geography, both from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He’s a certified urban and regional planner, recognized by the American Institute of Certified Planners.
“Brian brings to the table, 10 years experience working for the Westmoreland County Planning Department and IDC,” Holdorf Roadman said. “As that agency’s deputy director, Mr. Lawrence took the lead on several crucial county-wide initiatives, including the most recent completion of the county’s updated comprehensive plan. We are looking forward to Brian ... leading the RACW as well as the land bank’s efforts to create an even more prosperous Westmoreland County.”
