The Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority & Land Bank (RA/LB) has taken a leadership role to help build healthy and whole communities and reposition our towns by eliminating blight and its influences throughout Westmoreland County. The RA/LB specialize in transformative real estate projects through revitalizing neglected properties, breathing new life into blighted, vacant, and abandoned properties, and creating vibrant and sustainable communities; as such, the RA/LB has an exciting opportunity in the commercial real estate market to address vacant and abandoned properties owned by the organizations.
The Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority & Land Bank have released a Request for Information (RFI) in which the organizations are looking for a qualified commercial real estate broker who can provide property evaluation, marketing analysis, strategy, and reporting, transaction management, and more. The RA/LB would rely on the Commercial Realtor to act in an advisory role to utilize their industry knowledge, network, and experience to ensure that RA/LB pricing and market strategies align with the most current trends and data.
