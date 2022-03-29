Craft beverage enthusiasts will get a chance to raise their glasses in Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands in a unique way thanks to GO Laurel Highlands’ new “Red, White, and Brews” micro tour of The Laurel Highlands Pour Tour.
The Laurel Highlands Pour Tour is a program where the public can lead themselves on a self-guided tour of various local beers, wines, mooshines, and spirits. Along this trail, tourists collect stickers at the locations to later cash in for exclusive collectibles. Locations along the trail include places all over Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset counties. Rusty Musket Distillery in Boswell and Own Brook Winery in Greensburg are the two newest locations participating.
The “Red, White, and Brews” micro tour is the newest micro tour the GO Laurel Highlands has offered, previously running “Boos and Brews” and the “Shamrock Shuffle”. To participate in the micro tour, participants can download the free Laurel Highland Pour Tour app on the Google Play or Apple Store and select the “Red, White and Brews” passport and then take a picture of your purchase at one of 49 participating locations and upload the picture while you are there. Those who accumulate 16 confirmed check-ins will get an exclusive “Red, White, and Brews” t-shirt which will be delivered before the Fourth of July holiday. The micro tour will be offered from April 1 through May 16.
The Laurel Highland Pour Tour has become one a bucket-list endeavour for craft beverage enthusiasts all over the Mid-Atlantic region ever since its conception in 2019. Prizes are awarded to participants when they collect stickers from eight, 18, and 38 different locations, but with the micro tour, it will allow for yet another stage offering even more exclusive prizes.
