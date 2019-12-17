Donations to the Latrobe Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign are down compared to last year with a little over a week remaining.
As of Monday, the campaign had raised $39,213.95 toward its $55,000 goal. The Salvation Army attributes lagging donations to a shortened season and recent rainy weather.
Captain Jenn Blessing, Corps Commanding Officer of The Latrobe Salvation Army, said the organization is grateful for the donations that received so far.
“We are so thankful for the generosity of our community,” Blessing said. “This is a wonderful community that binds together when challenges arise.”
The Red Kettles are out Monday through Saturday, until 3 p.m. Dec. 24. Bell-ringers can be found at the following Latrobe-area locations: Big Lots, Giant Eagle in the Mountain Laurel Plaza, Naser Foods in Pleasant Unity, Shop ‘n Save on Lincoln Avenue, Walmart and Walgreens.
Celebrating more than 150 years of global service as both a church and a social service organization, The Salvation Army began in London, England in 1865. Today, it provides critical services in 128 countries worldwide. The Latrobe Salvation Army serves needy families through a wide variety of support services.
To learn more about The Salvation Army in Latrobe, log on to www.wpa.salvationarmy.org/latrobe, or on Facebook at TheLatrobeSalvationArmy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.