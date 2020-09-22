With experts anticipating a busy wildfire and hurricane season this fall, the American Red Cross is seeking local volunteers to help in our community.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will make it challenging for the Red Cross to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur locally.
There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters. To help keep people safe, the Red Cross has put in place additional precautions and developed special training for its workforce.
Volunteers are needed to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital roles, with both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.
Health services support volunteers are also needed. The Red Cross is specifically seeking volunteers who are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license.
Volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. RNs supervise all clinical tasks.
Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students. The organization needs volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters. This could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.
When people leave their homes during an emergency, they take their pets with them. The Red Cross is also looking for established partner organizations to support the pet sheltering effort.
If you are interested in volunteering locally with the Red Cross to help in the community should a disaster occur, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Red Cross area offices by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
