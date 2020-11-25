Facing a relentless disaster season, families in the U.S. have spent more nights in emergency lodging in 2020 than in any other year over the past decade.
“As the coronavirus pandemic wears on, local disasters, home fires, hurricanes and wildfires have upended hundreds of thousands of lives across the country,” said Tessie Amaranto, executive director of the American Red Cross Chestnut Ridge Chapter. “Through it all, more people are stepping up as Red Cross volunteers to help others — even as they cope with these events and COVID-19. It’s a true testament to the humanitarian spirit of people in our area and in our country.”
Since the start of the year, volunteers have also aided more than 350 people affected by 103 home fires and natural disasters this year in the chapter’s four-county area (Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland).
This year, more than 70,000 people across the country joined the Red Cross as volunteers — who represent more than 90% of its workforce. As the Chestnut Ridge Chapter and the country grapple with the pandemic, young people have played a critical role in disaster response — with Millennials and Gen Z representing more than half of new Red Cross volunteers.
Nationwide, 75% of new volunteers also stepped up at a pivotal time to fill mission-critical positions, such as shelter and health workers addressing urgent disaster needs, as well as blood donor ambassadors and transportation specialists helping to provide cancer patients, trauma victims and others with lifesaving blood.
Red Cross blood drive cancellations tripled compared to the year prior — mostly due to COVID-19. Since March, more than 50,000 blood drives were canceled as the pandemic forced schools, businesses and community organizations to close, impacting more than 1 million blood donation appointments. Still, people rolled up their sleeves — more than a half-million of them giving for the first time.
Blood donation is an essential service, and everyone’s well-being is the organization’s priority. The Red Cross follows the latest public health guidelines, and has put additional precautions in place to ensure everyone’s safety.The pandemic has also caused the Red Cross to adapt its collections to include plasma from COVID-19 survivors to potentially help those battling the virus recover. Since April, nearly 25,000 COVID-19 survivors have rolled up a sleeve — many of whom are new to blood donation. Their donations have enabled the Red Cross to ship nearly 50,000 units to hospitals across the country treating COVID-19 patients.
On Giving Tuesday — Dec. 1 — and during the holiday season, help people in need by donating at redcross.org/gift. A gift of any size makes a difference.
