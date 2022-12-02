Votes in four Westmoreland County precincts will be recounted after petitions were approved Tuesday by a Westmoreland County judge.
A total of 15 voters petitioned the court requesting hand recounts in five precincts in Ligonier Borough, Loyalhanna Township, Hempfield Township, Salem Township and Lower Burrell. The recounts are scheduled to begin Monday at the county courthouse.
Susanna DeJeet of Salem Township pulled her petition to recount votes from the Salem — New Salem precinct after Common Pleas Court Judge Harry Smail Jr. said he would not approve hand recounts based on hearsay from third parties.
“The request (for a hand recount) was really denied,” DeJeet said.
Recounts will be conducted using different machines than what was used on Election Day.
Greg McCloskey, executive director of Westmoreland County Election Bureau, said he expects the recount to take about two days to complete. Smail gave the county a deadline of Dec. 7 to present the results.
Petitioners for each precinct were required by state law to pay a $50 bond to file the petition. McCloskey said he is not sure yet what the recount will cost the county.
“I can say the cost of postage alone for notices to the candidates and parties will far exceed the $50 the petitioners paid,” McCloskey said.
Audits conducted so far by the Election Bureau have found a single mail-in ballot from a Murrysville precinct which was erroneously counted for Democrat governor-elect Josh Shapiro.
McCloskey said the way the machine counts mail-in ballots, an error could occur which stops the counting. The ballots then need to be removed and a button is pressed, canceling out the bin of votes so they can be recounted from the beginning. If not done correctly, a vote can be counted twice or a ballot from a different precinct can end up in the wrong batch.
Petitioners, like DeJeet and Nancy Pleskovitch of Ligonier, asked for the recounts after hearing from other voters in the county that voting machines were switching votes from what they selected.
DeJeet said voters from Westmoreland and Allegheny counties had called her describing instances of votes being changed. In one example, a voter had made a selection for Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, at least three times before being corrected. Each time the selection for Mastriano was made, Shapiro was shown to be selected, DeJeet said.
Technicians were called to six precincts during Election Day to recalibrate touch screens on the voting machines. When the touch screens are not calibrated properly, a voter may make a selection but it is registered for the candidate above, according to McCloskey. On ballots across Westmoreland County, candidates listed the Democrat candidate above the Republican candidate.
Pleskovitch said she did not witness any of the errors but filed the petition because of similar stories.
“I personally heard from 10 people from across the county on Election Day,” Pleskovitch said. “It is worth looking into.”
At least two of the voters who reached out to Pleskovitch are from Ligonier Borough, she said. She recalled accounts from voters similar to those DeJeet received. Pleskovitch also serves on the state committee of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.
In Pennsylvania, voters can petition the courts for a recount if, “they believe that fraud or error, although not manifest on the general return of votes, was committed.”
At least three qualified electors, registered voters, from the precinct are required to initiate a recount. Petitioners are not required to list the particular instance of fraud or error, or provide evidence supporting their claim.
If no evidence of fraud or substantial error is found by opening the ballot boxes for recount, the petitioners lose their $50 bond.
DeJeet said she will continue talking with voters and encouraging them to sign sworn affidavits related to their voting issues.
Pleskovitch said the petition for a recount doesn’t mean she is denying the results as reported so far.
“It’s not about denying the results, it’s about having free and fair elections,” Pleskovitch said.
In the past few months while campaigning for candidates, she has heard from people that they don’t want to vote anymore because they are starting to not trust the system. She hopes opening up the ballot boxes and a transparent process changes that.
As for what she expects the recount will find on Monday, that is to be determined.
“To be honest, I hope they find no problems and people can see things are working as they’re supposed to,” Pleskovitch said. “But I expect they’ll find small errors.”
