Votes in four Westmoreland County precincts will be recounted after petitions were approved Tuesday by a Westmoreland County judge.

A total of 15 voters petitioned the court requesting hand recounts in five precincts in Ligonier Borough, Loyalhanna Township, Hempfield Township, Salem Township and Lower Burrell. The recounts are scheduled to begin Monday at the county courthouse.

