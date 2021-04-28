Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds Frank Schiefer announced that the Recorder of Deeds office will be closed on Friday, April 30, to facilitate a major upgrade to the computer system.
“This is the first such upgrade in over two decades and it will greatly enhance our operations.” Schiefer said.
The greatest benefit will be changes to the public access site, he said, where users will no longer need to download images to view them. Images will be viewable while still being able to see indexing data.
“In addition to cleaning up the public access site and giving it a fresh, cleaner look, this new system will allow us to pursue other projects in the near future,” Schiefer said.
“Those include expanding the types of documents that we can receive and record electronically and also a fraud alert system that will be available to the public.
“To ensure that this software installation is successful, it is necessary for us to close the office Friday, April 30. People should plan their work accordingly as we will not be able to accept any new documents until we reopen on Monday, May 3. We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause, but it is unavoidable and absolutely necessary.”
