The 75 pieces in the 12th annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition are an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary art in paint, pastels, fiber, metal, ink, photography and just about every style and medium imaginable.
Michael Tusay, executive director of the Latrobe Art Center, calls it a fantastic show.
“I am thoroughly impressed as I always am,” he said. “But this year, I am really taken aback by the talent and the uniqueness of all the pieces submitted and ultimately selected for the show.”
This year’s juror was Susanne Slavick, an Andrew W. Mellon Professor of Art at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. She will also be judging the winners of several awards that will be presented at the opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the gallery at 819 Ligonier St.
The show opened Sept. 1 and will hang through Sept. 30.
“This is a very balanced show with a lot of variety,” Tusay said. “There are always several artists who regularly participate in our gallery, and we are seeing some of those artists stepping outside their comfort zones. There are local artists and other names that are familiar. I was really impressed with the photography that was accepted into this show. We usually don’t get a lot of photographers submitting their work, and this time there were a lot of quality entries.”
Several artists had multiple pieces juried in.
Diana Williams of New Florence had two works chosen, both stunning realism of children, one of her favorite subjects. In “Hands of the Future,” two joyful little girls are cuddling a newborn baby. “Too Soon Gone” is a more somber scene of a butterfly flying from the hand of a little girl in the woods. It’s symbolic of the lost innocence of an abused child.
Robert Huckestein once again turned ordinary items, like cleaning products and random things on a shelf, into art. Josephy Ryzner, another familiar name in the shows, has a couple of paintings on display. One of them is a realistic spider plant, and “Out of Skippy” looks like a melted jar of peanut butter.
Jen Costello, one of the founders of You Are Here Gallery in Jeannette, is showing three pieces. One is fabric art and another is a clay mask flanked by two halves of a clay mask, titled “Two Spirit.”
Doreen Currie of Pittsburgh is showing one of her familiar farm scenes. Peg Panasiti, who is known for her still life paintings, has an arrangement of vegetables and a closeup of flowers.
Mary Ellen Raneri of Lawson Heights entered a watercolor of her late mother Lucy making sauce. The two women gained national attention with their Baking With Lucy livestreams on Facebook. Raneri, an artist who works in a variety of media, continues with the popular Sunday show. She also entered an acrylic on cork board piece called “Feel Free To Do Nothing (As By Guernica),” which she created in response to a tragic incident of senseless violence.
There are many outstanding photos in the exhibit. Clare Kaczmarek of Latrobe entered “White Out,” a forest scene during a snowstorm. “Two Monks” by Kimberly Rentler is another snow scene. In that black and white photo, two monks in black capes walk along a snow-covered road.
Photographer Gary Zak created “Refuge From Desolation” inside a crumbling deserted church with overturned statues in the rubble. His “Exiting From One’s Own Childhood” is a bleak picture of a carousel horse leaving a carousel littered with broken horses and surrounded by scary clown faces.
Randi Hansen created one of the most unusual pieces called “Eleven Species in an Eastern Pond,” all made of cut paper.
Jack Mayer of New Alexandria is showing another unusual work of art, one of his giant cement sculptures of an arm with a hand making a peace sign. He calls it “Vintage Ringo.”
These, and all the other art in the juried show, can be seen on the gallery’s website, latrobeartcenter.org.
Students from the Greater Latrobe School District’s high school, junior high and elementary schools will select pieces from this show and other current art from gallery members for consideration in their schools’ permanent art collections.
The reception is free and open to the public, and many of the artists will be in attendance. This year’s show has been sponsored by the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, the Nakles Family and the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust.
