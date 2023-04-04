If you’ve ever found a box of old photographs, you can understand how difficult it is to identify the people in them, even if they’re your ancestors. Now, imagine doing that for boxes and boxes of old photographs, and even more that have been scanned and are stored digitally. But that’s just the task Mary Lou Myers, a volunteer at the Latrobe Area Historical Society, has ahead of her.
According to Myers, the photographs are from the early 1900s through the 1960s.
“There’s a variety of photographs and they aren’t all vintage,” said Myers.
Some examples of photographs include a Little League team holding a trophy, or adults at a class reunion.
Myers said she recognized early on that this was going to be a big job. She began by taking slides out and placing them in groups of different subjects. Some she could figure out, but many, especially those with people in them, made her realize she couldn’t do it alone.
Volunteers have been helping out, but Myers thought why not involve the rest of the “neighborhood.”
“I think it would be a fun project to get the whole town involved,” said Myers.
To help, the Latrobe Bulletin joined the team and will be periodically publishing photos that need additional identification. Help the Bulletin and LAHS Recapture Our History.
Readers who recognize a person, the place or other subject in the photographs can contact the Latrobe Area Historical Society by email at latrobeareahist@gmail.com, by phone at 724-539-8889, or stop by the office located at 416 Weldon St. during regular office hours, Tuesday from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday 9 to 11 a.m. (call first).
This is a special year for the historical society as this year the organization marks its 50th anniversary of the charter in 1973.
According to Mary Lou Townsend, LAHS president, the organization has been collecting Latrobe history for half a century and the all-volunteer staff maintains a museum with a collection that includes family histories and a research library. LAHS also has a small auditorium that seats 40 where historical slide shows and programs are held.
LAHS is a community asset that continues to serve the needs of the area. According to Townsend, class reunions often come in as a part of a reunion weekend. Other groups like the Rotary Club also have special meetings at the historical society. School groups also are regular visitors.
In addition, Townsend also goes out into the community to present historical programs. LAHS also partners up with other community organizations, like the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, which often uses the historical society as a resource for buildings it is repurposing and revitalizing.
“We keep busy,” joked Townsend.
She agreed the photograph identification project is a big one, incorporating three or four large boxes of printed photos and some digitized.
“Many are so old the chances are slim anyone would recognize anyone,” said Townsend of the turn-of-the-century photos that are in the collection.
There are even photographs without people of old homes and buildings – some which they don’t even know if they are in the Latrobe area.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
