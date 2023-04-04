Recapturing Our History: Do You Recognize Anyone?

This photograph depicts what is believed to be the Sixth Ward softball team. However, the members are still a mystery. If you recognize a player, email LAHS at latrobeareahist@gmail.com or call 724-539-8889.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

If you’ve ever found a box of old photographs, you can understand how difficult it is to identify the people in them, even if they’re your ancestors. Now, imagine doing that for boxes and boxes of old photographs, and even more that have been scanned and are stored digitally. But that’s just the task Mary Lou Myers, a volunteer at the Latrobe Area Historical Society, has ahead of her.

According to Myers, the photographs are from the early 1900s through the 1960s.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

