The joint recreational organization between Latrobe, Unity Township, the Greater Latrobe School District and Youngstown Borough now has an official business name.
The group will be known publicly as Greater Latrobe Park and Recreation, the commission of the same name decided at its meeting Thursday. Unity Township Supervisors John Mylant, Mike O’Barto and Ed Poponick will serve as the township’s representatives on the board, which was formerly named the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission. Monthly commission meetings will alternate between the Latrobe and Unity Township municipal buildings, with the July meeting slated to be held at township headquarters.
Commission Chairman Tom Long said the board is planning to work on potential programming for the 2022 season. The commission doesn’t plan to change officers until January, he noted.
Earlier this month, the entities finalized a 10-year agreement to reunite the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission and Unity Township, which had worked as separate recreation entities since the end of 2014, when the township’s agreement as part of the regional recreational commission expired.
The relationship, which first began with a 10-year intermunicipal pact, ended after persistent disagreements over recreation commission operations.
Under the new partnership, according to township solicitor Gary Falatovich, Unity Township will contribute $100,000 per year to the joint commission; the school district will provide roughly $74,000, and Latrobe will pay $38,000.
Additionally, the three entities will each elect three members to the commission’s nine-member board. Youngstown won’t have a board representative and will not contribute financially to the joint commission, Falatovich said. However, Youngstown is included the commission since it is part of the school district.
Since 2015, the Greensburg YMCA had provided recreation programming to Unity Township residents. The contract, which had cost the township $50,000 through the first five years, was extended last year at a price tag of $56,700, but expired in March.
“We did enjoy our relationship with the YMCA, but we just felt that we needed a little bit more,” O’Barto said previously.
Shevchik said Latrobe and Unity Township residents would pay the same flat fee for recreational programs under the proposed agreement, Prior to the new agreement, Unity Township residents paid a slightly higher rate than Latrobe residents for such offerings.
Also Thursday, parks and rec director Craig Shevchik said the annual Fourth of July 5-Mile Run and 2-Mile Walk remains up in the air. He cautioned that the race, scheduled to begin at Latrobe Memorial Stadium and organized by Greater Latrobe Park and Recreation, may potentially be canceled because of road work throughout the city.
“I just don’t know if it’s the safest thing we should be offering at this time with the town still pretty torn up,” he said. “There really isn’t a great route to take to go 5 miles through the town.”
Shevchik and several commission members expressed concerns regarding runners’ safety, finding an acceptable route and ensuring proper flow as part of any reconfigured race layout.
“When you start talking about safety and the concerns of the police and fire department and keeping the runners safe, I think that pretty much answers the questions,” commission member Dan Hennessy said.
Shevchik said the race route must be submitted by Monday, and added that he has spoken to Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile and Latrobe Police Department Community Service Officer Beth Straka about the concerns.
Brasile suggested using a route through the Creekside Park area, Shevchik noted, but parks and rec officials stressed the desire to keep the race’s traditional 5-mile format as opposed to a more common 5K event.
“You want to showcase the town,” Shevchik said of any potential race route.
In the event of a race cancellation, Shevchik said registered participants would receive refunds. The organization had hoped to resume the popular fundraiser this summer after last year’s race was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s nothing I want to do, but I’m torn,” Shevchik said of potentially cancelling the race. He added that Brasile supports any decision made by the organization.
In other business Tuesday, Shevchik said Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool is tentatively slated to close for about two days next week to allow Aqua Pools to install a new filtration system at the facility.
The repairs are needed after parks and rec employees found sand in the gutters of the pool and more sand at the bottom of the pool.
“Laterals are broken and the sand sits on top of the laterals and with a couple of them broken, so it’s almost like an hourglass is sliding through and getting into our filtration system,” Shevchik said.
Parks and rec will announce a pool closure date soon, Shevchik said, and will notify the public via social media. The repairs carry a cost of about $24,000, which he said will be covered through the McFeely-Rogers Foundation.
“It’s been very stressful for myself and the staff at the pool, so we’re excited to get that fixed,” he said of the sand, which has been present at the pool in some fashion for roughly eight years.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- Shevchik said fencing, at a cost of $4,200 via Allegheny Fence, is expected to be installed soon at Cardinal Park. The fencing is needed, he noted, because vehicles routinely race and perform “donuts” at the park, kicking up gravel into the grass. Pennsylvania 811 has also been notified, he said. Parks and rec has also discussed placing an automatic gate at Legion-Keener Park;
- Shevchik said Latrobe Park and Recreation has taken ownership of an old Latrobe Little League scoreboard and plans to move it to the Latrobe Legion ball field;
- Parks and rec purchased a storage shed for summer play camp headquarters at a cost of $3,700, Shevchik said, noting that the camp is averaging about 24 campers per day;
- The city’s volleyball courts will receive new poles and new nets at a cost of $2,500, Shevchik said. He added that new nets have also been installed at the First Ward basketball court, and there are plans to replace a pair of backboards on court No. 1;
- The sand volleyball league has been canceled this season and is slated to be part of the 2022 summer program, Shevchik said;
- The baby pool should open the beginning of next week at the latest, Shevchik said, after parks and rec employees had to chip away at several layers of paint at the pool. He added that lighting in the bathrooms and administration areas at the community pool have been switched over to LED;
- Shevchik said the organization was pleased with the turnout for storytime and movie night at Legion-Keener Park as part of last week’s Mister Rogers Family Days.
